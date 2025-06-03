



Augusta, Ga-de Peach Belt conference, the Domestennist team from 2024-25 released from an academic distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble College. The team is part of the larger initiative of the PBC to celebrate the academic performance of PBC student athletes. To be eligible for the team, a student athlete 1) must participate in at least half of the events of his/her team and make a starter or important contribution; 2) achieved a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a scale of 4.0 and 3) completed at least one full academic year in his or her current institution and has reached second -year athletic suitability. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors supervise the program. Barnes & Noble College is currently operating more than 1,400 campus bookshops and their e-commerce sites in the school fire, with more than 6 million students and faculty nationwide. As a strategic partner, Barnes & Noble College is a retail and learning company. The company has its head office in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Name Setting Year Residence GPA Major (minor) Annie Adams Columbus State Grad. Fortson, go. 3.50 Master of Business Administration Madeline Barnes Georgia Southwestern Jr. Lasburg, go. 3.60 Bookkeeping SHRADHA Chhabra Georgia College & State University Sr. New Dehli, India 3.81 Psychology (Criminal Law) Luciana Bejarano Cuellar Augusta So. Santa Cruz, Bolivia 3.90 Business administration Melissa Duarte Georgia Southwestern So. Brasilia, Brazil 3.59 Computer science Mille Elsborg Lander Sr. Roskilde, Denmark 3.81 Biology Andrea Gonzalez Augusta Jr. Saltillo, Mexico 3.92 Business administration Nikoline Gullacksen Columbus State Jr. Helsingor, Denmark 3.81 International business Dana Home Flagler Jr. Ketsch, Germany 3.56 Company Eryka stool Flagler Jr. Minsk, Wit -Russia 3.86 Company Sofia Lauretti Columbus State So. Rome, Italy 3.50 Company Bailee Martin Lander Jr. Perth, Australia 3.90 Business administration Isadora Oliveira Columbus State Grad. Sao Paulo, Brazil 4,00 Cyber ​​security Julieta Palma Augusta So. 3.90 Business administration Laura Pesickova Columbus State Jr. Milevsko, Czech Republic 3.62 Company Giovanna Piedemonte Sponsoring Augusta So. Sao Paulo, Brazil 3.50 Kinesiology Hannah Panchal Lander Sr. Upminster, England 4,00 Exercise science Mariana Ramirez Columbus State Grad. Pereira, Colombia 3.83 Master of Business Administration Chiara Santoro Georgia College & State University Sr. Santa Ursula, Spain 3.93 Exercise science Camila Taborga Augusta So. La Paz, Bolivia 3.61 Kinesiology Victoria Graaf Vendrell Georgia College & State University Jr. Paris, France 3.76 Psychology Maria Jose Zarza Lander So. Asuncion, Paraguay 3.77 Business administration

