Eagles Flying in table tennis tournament





Manie Eleeghere continues to excel in table tennis and adds the Saint Lucia Table Tennis Premier League title to his growing list of awards. Eleeghere collaborated with Lesthon Francis to rise to victory as a team of Eagles. The Eagles Eleeghere and Francis were unbeaten to take the title in an exciting 3-2 final against Team Warriors, with two-time National Junior Sportsman of the Year Deandre Calderon next to Dawitt Nurse and Stephen Steele. Calderon, fresh from playing for a professional club in Germany, disputed one singles match and the Doubles. Eleeghere (Eagles) defeated Steele (Warriors) 3-0 in the opening match. Calderon (Warriors) defeated Francis (Eagles) 3-0 in the second. The Warriors duo of Calderon and nurse overcame Eleeghere and Francis 3-1 to give them the lead. But Francis, a player under 15, covered Steele 3-0 to restore parity. In the decision-maker, the former Caribbean Under-13 champion Eleeghere peaked past the older and more experienced nurse with 3-2. Team Mambas Joshua Lubin and Shatal Charles finished third after hard fighting in the play -offs. The top players of the islands will go to Barbados in two weeks for the Caribbean senior championships, June 17-22. The last time Saint Lucia was in Barbados for the Caribbean regional table tennis federations Under-19 and Under-15 tournament, Eleeghere, Lubin, Francis and Steele made the semi-final of the team competition and qualified for the American Junior Games Pan in August. The National Table Tennis Federation hope to find more opportunities for the quartet to tighten their skills prior to the trip to Asuncion, Paraguay this summer.

