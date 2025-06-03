Roland Garros, Paris, there is a moment in almost every long tennis point with Coco Gauff nowadays, when an opponent believes that she won with a ball that lands an inch or two out of the line.

Then it comes back, and then it does another, and maybe one or two more. When it finally ends, often in Gauff who steals it, there is a clear contrast between the two players. One player is doubled and craves for air. The other walks in position for the next point, mouth closed, air shines quietly in and out of her nose.

Guess who who is?

Of all gauffs -suker forces, put those lungs at the top.

Nowadays there is a moment in almost every Madison Keys match, especially during a grand slam when her back is against a wall and she really needs the point. One player shifts around and shuddered stress, while the other looks like his 1-1 in the first set.

Keys used to look like the Apocalypse had arrived at those moments. In the past year she has acquired a supernatural calm, a deep breathing in her lungs in moments of struggle. She showed it again and again during her march to the Australian Open title in January. She again showed it against colleague -American Sofia Kenin in the third round in Roland Garros, which saved three match points late in the third set.

The points that crushed her were the ones when she turned to her husband and coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, Wendt, sitting in her box, with an IVE got this look because she really does that.

Wednesday French Open Quarterfinal Duel between Gauff and Keys exists on several levels. They were tagged at a young age with the next Serena Williams label, about eight years apart. Keys, 30, Gauff, 21, has evolved and endured a Uber version of what she went through during her late teenage years, when everyone told her that the sport was her for grabbing.

The apparent generation stretch manifests itself as one of the styles on the tennis court. Keys was raised in an era in which the game went over digging and swinging hard. Gauff grew up as the focus shifted to movement and coverage of the court, the ability to find winners or turn the momentum of points of each place on the field.

And then there is the collision of the forces that stand out more than all others. Gaffs engine against keys power to lower her blood pressure when everyone comes to nails. This competition can hire this more than anything.

Gauff said during the weekend that there is only one player on the tour who can stay with her in a long game: Zheng Qinwen, who corresponded to shot for more than three hours in their last two games, both won.

In Gauffs competition on the third round in Roland Garros, Marie Bouzkov of the Czech Republic tried to beat her by becoming a human backboard, stretching points with deep running shots in an attempt to cause impatient gauff errors. It worked for a while, but Bouzkov lacked the weapons to win her service games after playing Lungbusters for most gauffs. The American ended with an edge of 20-12 on points that lasted longer than eight shots.

There was a particularly long point, early in the second set, which both players up and back and over the baseline. Bouzkov won it. Gauff didn't care because she looked over it and saw Bouzkov bent forward, using her racket to prevent her from tumbling on the clay.

I was aware that my heartbeat was not really high at all, Gauff said with a grin. It felt fine.

Gauff knew that was a way that Bouzkov likes to play. With a set in that couch, Gauff was pretty sure that she could not manage that against her in any way for the most part of two more sets.

The advantage becomes especially grim when she plays against teenagers who, regardless of their talent, do not have the kilometers in their legs or their lungs. In the second round, the shoulders of Tereza Valentov, 18 and an emerging Czech talent, after 45 minutes between points. The same happened with Victoria Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian who made waves open this spring, who opened the first set of Gauff on the Italian and then quickly realized that her gas meter had tipped to empty.

Nothing of all this surprises Chris Eanks very much. Eanks, the ATP Tour player, Gauffs Surrogate Big Brother, and an analyst for TNT at this tournament, has known Gauff since their early childhood in Atlanta before Gauff moved to Florida. When Gauff was 15, Eanks, who is eight years older than she was, started training with Gauff for no less than 10 days during the low season. By that time she was already a complete training for adult style and gym training.

Training with Gauff in the heat of South Florida is not for Bangeriken, he said. Every exercise becomes a competition, even when they just go cross-Court or go along the line to each other. He is not sure what is needed to make her crack.

There has never been a day when we practice together and you felt they'll spend it, he said during an interview this week in Paris. She has always been ultra -competitive. I have never seen her personally that she saw gas on a court in a competition or in practice.

What Gauff could separate, said Eanks, is that many players see fitness work as homework, something they should do, but would like to skip if that was an option for those who want to reach the top. Gauff actually likes it. And it led to success in those long competitions, which means that her confidence grows when the clock taps.

If you've never done it, it can be a bit stressful, said Eanks.

The more repetitions you get, I think the more confidence you get.

Keys has received those repetitions. She spent autumn and winter with Reshard Langford, a former NFL -defending back that is now one of the highest strength and conditioning coaches at the US Tennis Association. That has given her the conviction that she can stay physically at Gauff, but she knows that Roland Garros's red clay only gives Gauff an even bigger lead on the points when she can use her legs and lungs.

You will have to win the point several times before it is actually over, Keys said. Then you also have the threat against her, if you lose control of the point at some point, she becomes the aggressor.

Keys does not want that to happen. Shes worked on feeling at ease with all the difficult moments that tennis requires, accepting that she has to take her chances and go for her shots and not worry about the outcome. Safe and for the time being is not where she wants to be, regardless of what the scoreboard says. She has never shown that more than in the Australian Open-final against Aryna Sabalenka, who served on 5-5, 30-30 in the decisive set.

Sabalenka sent a return back to Keys Shins. She bent her knees, let the ball come over her body and diverted it in the stamp in the opposite corner of the court. The kind of shot that looks good on television, but whose sparkle comes with the fact that it is a shot that only a tennis player with diamonds can produce conviction.

In the past I might become a little more for a little more and play a little more defensive at big moments, and now try to make the push to keep playing as I played in scores, Keys said in Paris.

What becomes clear when listening to keys is how little of this is the product of changes in technology and equipment, although she has adjusted her serve and changed her racket. The larger changes can take place on the off -days, when she absorbs the sights in world capitals instead of winning in her hotel room. Losing is fine, as long as she loses about her conditions.

That goes a long way when she is confronted with the match point or when she holds one, or when she just wants to show Fratangelo who is the boss. For example, he wants her to spend about 99 percent of the time.

I usually go along the line for something ridiculous and I get it, and I look at him and give him a funny face, Keys said.

There will probably be a moment on Wednesday when keys will look over the net and think of the version of Coco Gauff that she met about ten years ago, when Gauff was a hyper-talented tween on the way to big things in the middle of great hype.

It was really nice to see her doing so well at such a young age, Keys said about Gauff.

She is now older. They are both.

(Top photo: Justin Setterfield / Getty images)