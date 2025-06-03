



Zurich Second -year Monja Wagner The Ice Hockey team of the Ladies of the Union College was invited to the National Team of Toswitzerland in June in June in June prior to the Winter Olympics 2026, the Swiss ice hockey federation announced Monday afternoon. This marks Wagner's second performance with the national team, which he has represented Switzerland at the Women's World Championship 2025 in české Budejovice, the Czech Republic, last April. She also participated earlier in the U18 team of Switzerland in the 2019 and 2020 IIHF U18 world championships in Japan and Slovakia respectively. “Being invited to the pre-Olympic training camps is such a surreal and pride moment in my career,” said Wagner. “It has always been a dream and goal of me to represent Switzerland at the Olympic Games, and so close feels unreal. I am excited and grateful for this opportunity and I can't wait to get started.” Wagner is one of the four NCAA players who have been selected to attend the Swiss training camps and become a member of Laura Zimmermann (St. Cloud State University), Alessia Baechler (Northastern University) and Naemi Herzig (College of The Holy Cross). In her first two seasons with Union, Wagner appeared in 11 games, with a 2.81 goals against the average and a .918 savings percentage. As the first year she appeared five performances, four of which were ranked against nationally arranged opponents, including a career-high 34 Saves in her collegial debut at No. 13 St. Cloud State on November 11, 2023. As a second-year student, six of Wagner's performances against nationally arranged teams, including a 31-save version in a 2-2 draw against No. 8 St. Cloud State on November 29, 2024, and her first career Shutout, a 28-save effort in a 1-0 win at the University of Vermont on November 20, 2024. The Winter Olympics will take place from Friday 6 February to Sunday 22 February2026 at locations in Lombardy and Noordoost -Italia. Switzerland will participate in group A next to the United States of America, Canada, Finland and the Czech Republic in ice hockey for women.

