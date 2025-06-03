Ettu and Saarbrcken celebrate successful Final 4 Dates confirmed before 2026 edition





The curtains have just fallen on the 2025 Hylo Champions League Final 4, but the preparations are already underway for the next edition. Saarbrcken will again organize the tournament, with the 2026 event planned for the 16 and 17 May that the third consecutive time of the city as host. While the excitement of the weekend is still hanging, Ettu President Pedro Moura thought about what another spectacular show was of European club table tennis. The Ettu Champions League Final Four that was held in Saarbrcken last weekend was a continuous success, both in terms of sporting excellence and the quality of the organization. We witnessed table tennis at the very best competitions, passionate crowds and flawless execution by the local organizers. This success also confirms the good decision of the Ettu Executive Board two years ago, when this model was implemented, with a new benchmark for our Premier Club competition. From high -caliber competitions to enthusiastic support from fans and seamless event management, the tournament showed the power and professionalism of European table tennis, with respect for traditions and the future a smart future project! I sincerely thank our German hosts and to all teams for their incredible performances. Together we lift European table tennis to new heights. “ The driving force behind the organization in Saarbrcken is Nicolas Barrois, general manager of 1. FC Saarbrcken TT. “After the premiere edition in 2024, I think we have again lifted the bar this year. The number of spectators and the fantastic atmosphere speak volumes. It makes me proud of what we can achieve here in a small Bundesland like Saarland.” The crowd played a key role in shaping the lively energy of the event. Both days, enthusiastic support not only saw the home team, but also for international visitors. The Polish Clubsksks Dartom Bogoria Grodzisk Mazowiecki and KS Global Pharma Orlicz 1924 Suchedniwbrought Great Spirit and contributed to the electric atmosphere during semi -finals on Saturday. “In the final I heard it clearly after Anton Kallberg had won his first singles -cheered for everyone. It was loud, passionate and very honest. And that is what it's all about: supporting each other and combining table tennis. Barrois added. During the two days, more than 5,000 fans came through the doors of Saarlandhalle. “On the opening day we had around 2,500 to 2,600 spectators. Before the final it was sold out in advance 2,600 tickets and more to the cash register came to the cash register, so we estimate around 2,800. In total we are much more than 5,000. Amazing atmosphere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ettu.org/ettu-and-saarbrucken-celebrates-successful-final-4-dates-confirmed-for-2026-edition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos