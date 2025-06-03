



Another quiet year came and went for Florida Tennis under Adam Steinberg in his second year as head coach in Florida. The Gaters 15-12 record in 2024-25 could not have been convincing Postseason Push and questioned the coming season. Looking to make movements and fill the departure of senior Janmagnus Johnson, Florida has taken over two new players in the transfer portal. UF signed emerging senior Pablo Perez Ramos and incoming first -year student Andreas Timini, which indicates a strong intention to again load his selection with top talent. Originally from Canary Island, Spain, Perez Ramos came to Florida of the New Jersey Institute of Technology. In his four seasons, the NJIT team captain posted an impressive record of 71-21, and won distinctions such as Njit Male Athlete of the Year, Southland Tournament MVP and JUST to the All-Toernooi team. After he had fallen an injury in his first season, Perez Ramos returned to lead Njit to the court with an 18-2 record in 2024 and 13-1 in 2025. The senior is also not slow in a few, with 13-2 in court one in the court in 2025. Andreas Timini joins Florida as an 18-year-old who is looking for his start in collegial tennis as a first-year student in the SouthEastern Conference. Timini is a resident of Cyprus who has gained an abundance of international professional experience before being signed with the Gators. The incoming first-year student registered a 25-17 record in the ITF Junior Circuit and won six Juniors Singles titles. Timini won four international junior titles in 2022 before he won the J200 Hammamet and J200 Valencia in January and March 2024 respectively. Timini was arranged no. 1834 in 2020 and no. 974 in 2021. However, only a few days after his title profit in Valencia (his second of the year), Timini received a career high ITF Junior Ranking from No. 41. Together with his game in the Junior Circuit, the native Cyprus also participated in three of the four large Grand Slam Tennis tournaments to gain experience at the highest level of tennis: the US Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Tennisrecruiting.net Timini reports as a record of 30-20 and 3-1 record against highly recruited Blue-Chip Tennis players. In professional game, the ATP Timini arranges at No. 1286 in Singles and no. 1126 in Doubles, with a high Doubles ranking list of no. 1113 with a career. In addition, Timini was selected to represent his country of Cyprus in the Davis Cup 2025 and to compete against the top players from a whole series of foreign countries. In January, Cyprus (the number 69 arranged team) beat the number 66 and no. 13-class Thailand in a crooked 4-0 battle when Timini dominated his opponent 6-3, 6-3. Cyprus, now arranged no. 65, will now no. 7 Seed Monaco, in the World Group II competition in the Davis Cup 2025 in September. While Florida wants to restore herself as a powerhouse at the top of the Southeastern Conference, all eyes on Perez Ramos and Timini will be to see how their experience translates into the intensity of SEC tennis. Please contact Curan Ahern [email protected] And follow it on X on @curanaherner. Enjoy what you read? Get the content of the alligator delivered to your inbox The independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971, your donation today could help #savestudentnewsrooms. Consider giving today. Curan Ahern Curan is the tennis of the men's reporter and a second -year journalism Sports & Media Major. He likes to spend his spare time with pets, on the beach and fishing.

