What Kohli said after RCB won their first IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their Maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title and defeated Punjab Kings with six points in the final of the Twenty20 competition in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Bengaluru placed in the bat and placed a modest 190-9 before he returned to limit Punjab to 184-7 in the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli-Top scored with 43 for his side, but it was their lion-hearted bowling who secured the memorable victory of Bengaluru.

Kohli, who has been to the team since Inveptin, waited 18 seasons to get the monkey of his back.

Kohli was in tears after the victory and saw the former RCB teammate and good friend Ab de Villiers hugged after the victory.

Speaking with the broadcasters after the victory, an ecstatic Kohli said: 'This victory is as much for the fans as for the team. It has been 18 long years. This time I gave my childhood, my prime. I gave it all I have. I never thought this day would come. Was overwhelmed by emotion as soon as the last ball was bent. '

Speaking of the Villiers, he said: 'What he (AB) was done for this franchise is huge. Also told him before the competition – this one is just as much of you and I wanted him to celebrate with us. He still has the most mother prices for us and he has been retired for four years. He deserves to be on stage with us, “he added.

Kohli is a player who has not changed his franchise since the competition gave birth in 2008.

'I remained loyal to this team, whatever happens. I had moments when I thought differently, but I stayed with this team. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I will play for until the time I play the IPL. Tonight I sleep like a baby. I have the chance not to play this game for many years. There is an end date for us. Want to give everything I have before.

“God grateful that He finally gave it on my lap. You can find different ways to help the team. This management and the group are excellent for being honest. Many people interviewed us after the auction, but by day 2 we were happy with what we had. A lot has already been spoken about me, this victory is for Bangalore.

'This moment is there with the best moments in my career. But it still ranks five levels under test cricket. If you want to earn respect, take a test cricket, “he added.