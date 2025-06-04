French Open: Swiatek, Sabalenka has set up a semi -final

Paris (AP) Elke Swiate Offer fourth consecutive on a record French open Championship must be arranged by number 1 Aryna Sabalenka After both Tuesday have achieved Straight set to set up a confrontation in the semi-final.

Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals for a 26th consecutive victory at Roland-Garros, where the longest undefeated run by a woman is 29 games by seven-time tournament champion Chris Evert.

Swiatek tries her fifth trophy in general on the Red Clay in Paris, where she has won four of the last five.

Sabalenka disappeared 2024 Olympic gold medal winner Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the semi-final in Paris for the second time. All three Sabalenkas Grand Slam titles came on Hard Courts Two on the Australian Open and one at the US Open.

After he had searched for her best form in recent months and after a heavy three-setter in her previous game, Swiateek was in total control at the start against no. 13 Seed Svitolina. Swiatek had to work harder in the second set and dropped her serve in the fourth game after two straight casual mistakes in the net.

But Swiatek immediately broke back and took advantage of Svitolinas poor service game to break again with a thunderous forehand-back and 6-5. Swiateek sealed the victory with an ace.

Swiatek has won five of the six games that she played against Sabalenka on Clay.

The Madrid final against her is one of the best and most exciting finals I played, said Swiatek, who has not won a title or has reached a final since her victory at Roland-Garros last year. It is always a challenge against Aryna.

Sabalenka tries to reach her sixth Grand Slam final and first at Roland-Garros.

I am super excited to go outside and to fight and do everything I need to win, Sabalenka said.

She conquered a shaky start and windy conditions to improve her record against Zheng to 7-1.

Sabalenka had lost their most recent match on the Italian Open on Clay. But she said that setback was a good thing in the middle of an already tiring season.

I was actually happy that I lost that match, because I needed a small break for Roland-Garros, said Sabalenka, who did not drop a set in this tournament. Today I was just more fresh. I was ready to fight, I was ready to get everything I had on the field to win this victory.

What else happened on the French Open on Tuesday?

Defender Carlos Alcaraz and no. 8 Seed Lorenzo Musetti Advanced to a semi -final.

Alcaraz only dropped five games Against No. 12 Tommy Paul, whose right thigh was heavily connected and who was unable to play his best. Musetti reached his first semifinal on the French Open and second during a Grand Slam tournament with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 15 Frances Tiafoe.

Musetti and no. 1 Jannik Sinner gave Italy two male quarter-finalists at Roland-Garros for the first time since 1973.

Who will play at Roland-Garros on Wednesday?

Sinner will try to join his countryman in the semi-final by beating on day 11 Onseededed Alexander Bublik, while 24-way large champions Novak Djokovic is taking on No. 3 Alexander Zverev At night in the last quarterfinals of the men. The two remaining quarterfinals of the ladies start the day in the court Philippe-Chatrier, with no. 2 Coco Gauff vs. No. 7 Madison Keys in a matchup between two Americans who each won a Grand Slam trophy, followed by No. 6 Mirra Andreeva vs. 361st-Gerang arranged French Wild-Card entry Los Boisson.

