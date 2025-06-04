Know where to view live streaming from IND vs Tha





The Indian football team Will compete against Thailand in an international friendly competition at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Wednesday. The India vs Thailand Football Match starts at 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be available on live streaming. On Wednesday friendly to Thailand will serve in preparation for Indias upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C match against Hong Kong China on 10 June. Bangladesh and Singapore are the other two teams in group C for the third round of Indias AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifications. Thailand is currently 99th in the FIFA Mens Football Rankings, while India occupies 127th place. Both teams have met each other several times in competitions such as the Asian Games, Asian Cup, Kings Cup and the Nehru Cup. The two teams were against the last time in 2019, with India won both games that year. The Blue Tigers defeated Thailand 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with Sunil Chhetri Scoring a brace. Later in the year they also won bronze at the Kings Cup on Thai ground with a slim 1-0 win over the home team. Only seven players – Sunil Chhetri, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh – are also satisfied with India's Asian Cup Squad in India. Friendly. With regard to the overall head-to-head records, Thailand holds the lead with 12 wins. India has won seven times, while there are also seven draw in the international football Luminaire. Where to watch India vs Thailand Football 2025 Live Live streaming from the football -friendly of India vs Thailand will be available on the FANCODE app and website. There will be no live broadcast of the IND vs Tha Friendly in India. India Football Squad vs Thailand friendly Indian football team: Hrithik Tiwari (GK), Vishal Kaith (GK), Gurmeet Singh (GK), Amrinder Singh (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Boris Singh Tangjam ,,,, Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashiq Kuruniyan, Sunon Fernandes, Nikh, Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhange

