June 3, 2025- Pearl Conde Vendrell was mentioned and Miaa Scholar-Athlete while Anastasia Pesic The MIAA Academic Excellence Award deserved to emphasize 15 Emporia State Tennis players, eight women and seven men, who were recognized by the Academic Performance Conference.

Conde Vendrell has a 3.94 GPA as a second-year student in sociology and was named second team All-Miaa in both Singles and Doubles. They 6-3 in conference game in both singles and double with a 5-2 mark on the #3 singles place. She was 19-10 in general, 14-5 in the spring with a 13-3 record at #3 Singles and was named Miaa Female Athlete of the Week on 12 March.

To be eligible as a scholar athlete, a person must have a number point average used by the institution for the application of NCAA Academic certification of 3.50 at the certification members' institution. The student athlete must have at least two conditions of presence with the certification members' institution, with the exception of the summer conditions. If you participate in a MIAA championship sport, the student athlete must also earn all MIAA awards from the 2024-25 season.

Pesic graduated with a 4.00 GPainBusiness Data Analytics. She was 4-3 playing in Miaa singles with a 11-6 Mark this spring. She was 5-3 in the MIAA in double action with an 11-8 mark on spring.

A recipient of Academic Excellence Award must have a figure point average used by the institution for NCAA Academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The Honoree must also have at least two digits reported to the certification members' institution, with the exception of summer conditions.

Lily Bizoune is a second -year student with a 3.40 GPA in mathematics. She earned the second team All-Miaa awards in Doubles after 6-3 at the #2 position in conference game with a 11-8 mark in the spring. She worked with Conde Vendrell to go 7-5 in Doubles Action this spring.

Giovanna Ferreira Has a 3.33GPA in business as a second -year student. She was called honorable mention All-Miaa in Singles promotion. She went 3-4 in conference game on #1 singles. She had a 7-12 mark on #1 singles this spring and was 11-19 general with a victory over the then #9 player in the nation earlier this spring.

Keira Kwoflicek Had a 3.41 GPA in nursing as a senior for the Hornets. She was 3-2 general for the Hornets.

Andrea Santiago Sanchez was a senior with a 3.62 GPA in biology. She was 1-0 in Miaa Play in Singles Action and went 2-2 in Doubles during the conference season. She was 4-2 general in singles.

Paige stranghoner Maintained a 3.88 GPA was a senior in health and human performance. She was 5-4 in Miaa game in Singles while she went 4-4 in doubles in the association. She was 19-10 in Singles with a 15-12 mark in doubles.

Sherides Wichman is a junior with a 3.97 GPA in biology. Sherides Wichman Was 4-2 in MIAA doublel game and 13-4 general as a double player this spring. She went into double 19-7 in general and was 11-11 as a singles player in general with a 6-5 mark in the spring.

For the Hornet men Diego Calvo Has a 3.69 GPA in business as a second -year student. He had a 10-6 mark in singles games during duals and was 17-9 in general.

Mostafa ElbasNaly is a second -year student with a 3.20 GPA in business. He was called honorable mention All-Miaa in Singles. He was 16-11 in general with a 11-8 record in spring duals.

Hachem Fahem Has a 3.33 GPA as a graduate student in business. He was 7-6 this spring with a 3-1 mark on #6 singles

Harris Kossover Graduated with a 3.53 GPA in accounting. He went on to the Flight 6 championship match during the chicken dinner Invitational in Singles Play and was 6-7 in general in Doubles.

Gwendal Mazuay Has a 3.94 GPA in information systems as a junior. He went 7-3 in Singles Dual Play with an overall record of 15-5. He was ranked as high as #34 in the nation in doubles this spring and ended the year ranked #45 nationally.

Anton Sarunic is a junior with a 3.82 GPA in business. He was 9-6 in double action in the #1 place and was 16-8 in general. He ended his season ranked #24 in the nation in Singles after he was arranged as high as #13 earlier in the season.

Elvin Selimovic Maintains a 3.02 GPA in business as a second -year student. He went

To be recognized about the Academic Honor Roll, one must have a number point average used by the institution for the ACAA Academic certification of 3.00 at the certification member institution. The person must also have at least two conditions of presence with the certification members' institution, with the exception of summer conditions.

These academic prices do not include first -year freshmen or first -year transfers. The MIAA will release its newcomer Academic Awards from the Academic Year 2024-25 at the end of June.

