



Clean Sweeps by Kanak Jha and Sreeja Akula set Jaipur Patriots on their way to a 9-6 victory in the Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 on Tuesday, despite a late, lively fightback from Stanleys Chennai Lions in Ahmedabad in Ahmedabad in Ahmedabad Published date – 4 June 2025, 12:44 pm Hyderabad:Clean Sweeps by Kanak Jha and Sreeja Akula set Jaipur Patriots on their way to a 9-6 victory in the Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 on Tuesday, despite a late, lively fightback from Stanleys Chennai Lions in Ahmedabad. Now that the season is going on, all tires are being broadcast on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 2 Tamil, and streamed live on Jiohotstar for fans throughout the country. Usas top ranked male paddler, JHA became the first player in the competition history who won a match with three golden points in his 3-0 triumph over Kirill Gerassimenko. This was followed by Indias Toprangloper, Sreeja, followed by a clinical 3-0 win over National Gold Medal winner Poymantee Baisya while Jaipur raced for a 6-0 lead. Feeded under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Indianoil Utt continues to grow as a prominent professional competition. All 23 tires, more than 16 action -packed days, will take place in Ahmedabads Eka Arena, with tickets that are only available on Bookmyshow. After they have won their opening fights, Jha and Sreeja then combined to stretch Jaipurs that start with eight games, their first draw victory of the campaign with an impressive 2-1 victory in mixed Doubles on Payas Jain and Fan Siqi. But Chennai showed late determination. Payas responded with a 3-0 win over Yashansh Malik in a collision of Delhi talents, while Fan, the player with the high-value competitions, added two games in her 2-1 win against Britt Eerland. Although the result was sealed, the lions clawed back six valuable competitions, possibly crucial when table descriptions at the business end of the competition tighten. Sreeja took home the double awards of the Indian player and the shot of the draw for her displays, while JHA took the foreign player of the Tie Award. Earlier, during the Dream Utt Juniorsa Joint Initiative by Indianoil Utt and Dream Sports Foundationkolkata Thunderblades and Dempo Goa Challengers, rode respectively to identical 7-2 victories over Dabang Delhi TTC and PBG Pune Jaguars. Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar led the leadership for Kolkata, who won every singles victories while combining for a dominant double extraction. For Goa, Sahil Rawwat and Alya Redkar supplied in style and all three match-ups against PBG Pune Challengers. Latest scores Jaipur Patriots 9-6 Stanleys Chennai Lions Kyrill 3-0 (11-10, 11-10, 11-10) Sreeja Akula BT Poyantee Baisya 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9) JHA/Sreeja's children children 2-1 Payas 2-1 (11-4, 11-7, 8-11) YASHANSH MALIK lost to Payas Jain 0-3 (10-11, 5-11, 7-11) Britt Erland lost to fan 1-2 (8-11, 6-11, 11-7)

