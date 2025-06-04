Greg Sankey pays Wake Forest, Nebraska in discussing losing university football rivalry





Losing university football rivalry/planned competitions because of the impact of seed criteria for the play -off of the University Football has become a major problem, according to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Sankey discussed the issue about the 2 June edition of the Dan Patrick Show. I am the recipient of many secondary comments about the good of the game, Sankey told Patrick. When programs such as when Wake Bos reports Ole Miss The day before their first match of a home and home series and says that they don't play it in Oxford, that's a problem. When Nebraska cancels an agreement to play Tennessee Home-and-home and mentions the selection process of the play-off of the college football as a fundamental reason why we should understand that the selection process of the College-Football Playoff threatens the regular season and does not support it. Ole Miss went to Wake Forest last season and dominated the Demon Deacon 40-6 in the first of what two planned games were between the programs. Just like Sankey, however, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Was extremely upset about Wake Forest who bought out the second game in the planned house and at home. Cancellation made Kiffin very upset Real, something very abnormal for Wake [Forest] to do,Lane Kiffin said last season. You usually don't do that in the season before. It's difficult. There are no people to play. That is why you are planning in advance, and you close deals, and you will play there, and they will come back. I would just say that it was rarely ever done. I have never really heard of it, and it really brings us to a big disadvantage. And it's what it is. It is clear that it was not much appreciated to place in that situation. And now we have to look for someone and most people are all planned. And even if you find them, you have to pay them. So it's a kind of unwritten rule not to do that. Sankey wants to stimulate playing very desired games The same situation took place, as Sankey said, with Tennessee and Nebraska last season. Nebraska -advertisement Troy In any case given a reason. We make plans to start with major renovations of Memorial Stadium that can influence our seating capacity for the 2027 season, said Dannen. The best scenario for us is to have eight home games in 2027 to compensate for potential loss of income with a reduced capacity. However, Greg Sankey does not seem to buy that argument. Whether people agree or not, the first problem to be tackled is the selection criteria that playing these very competitive, highly desired games that are not non-conference or conference. The second is that I think that conferences come together to facilitate the planning, is important. We facilitate four end of the year non-conference matches in the last week of the season. Weve had schools that left and return our competition and we facilitated those games when they wanted to play. From my perspective I am happy that I have a coordinated conversation to try to plan.

