Fleming played for the Mavericks of 2017-22. She established a record on MSU with 161 games played and became the second player in the program history to darken 100 points. She ended her career with 114 points. After a stint with the Minnesota WhiteCaps (24 games in 2022-23), Fleming appeared in 23 games for the Minnesota Frost in his inaugural season and added one point in nine play-off games to help Minnesota win the Walter Cup in 2023-24. She debuted in Boston on January 3, 2024 and recorded one assist. She scored her first PWHL goal on January 27, 2024 in Boston. (( hockeydb.com -Profile appears here ))

Brooke Bryant ((hockeydb.com -Profile appears here))

Bryant made her PWHL debut with Minnesota on January 3, 2024 in Boston. She scored her first goal with the prince on April 18, 2024. A four-time WCA All-Academic Team Honoree, Bryant set a personal record in the 2022-23 season with 20 points, with seven goals and 13 assists in 36 games. She played for the Mavericks from 2018-23 with 161 games, 30 goals, 36 assists and 66 points, including four game-winning goals. In her first PWHL season, she won the Walter Cup with the prince after she appeared with one goal in 22 games. She also won a world championship with Team USA at the Inline Hockey World Championships 2024. Bryant lifted the Walter Cup for the second time in 2025 with the Minnesota Frost and played in 26 games. Abigail Levy ((hockeydb.com -Profile appears here))

Levy made her PWHL debut with the New York Sirens on January 5, 2024 vs. The Toronto Sceptres. In her first season she appeared in eight games and stopped a .848 savings percentage and 3.90 goals. Levy claimed a gold medal with Team USA at the World Championship 2023 World Championship and played two seasons for the Mavericks before switching to Boston College for her remaining three years. She played 34 games for MSU as a first-year student and 22 games as a second-year student, a total of 140 saves and a .917 savings percentage of 2018-2020. Claire Butorac ((hockeydb.com -Profile appears here))

Butorac, a former Maverick captain, played in 153 games, which bonded in matches on MSU for the fourth time. She collected 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points. In her first season in the PWHL, Butorac played 21 games, scored one goal and earned two assists on the way to the Walter Cup title of Frost in their inaugural season. She made her PWHL debut on January 6, 2024 vs. Montreal. Her first goal came against New York on March 16, 2024. In 2025, Butorac de Vorst helped win the Walter Cup again and appeared in 29 games with two goals, three assists and five points. Anna Wilgren ((hockeydb.com -Profile appears here))

Former three -year -old Maverick Captain Anna Wilgren made her PWHL debut with the Montreal Victoire on November 30, 2024 vs. Ottawa. She scored her first PWHL -goal on December 30, 2024 vs. Boston. Played 114 games with the state of Minnesota, registered 17 goals and 34 assists for 51 points before switching to the University of Wisconsin for her last collegial season. She also scored five game-winning goals and four Power Play goals. Van Hudson, Wisconsin, she represented Team USA on the Rivalry Series 2023-24 and was selected for the 2022 US Collegiate Select team to participate in the collegiate series against Canada. Jessica Kondas ((hockeydb.com -Profile appears here))

After graduating Minnesota State University (2017-22), Kondas took her talents abroad and joined the SDE HF of the SDHL. She left the Mavericks as third of all time in blocked shots (248) and placed a career-high 19 points as a fifth annual player. She received the Daniel Mundahl Service Award and was named the WCHA All-Academic team. She made her PWHL debut for the Toronto Sceptres in December 27, 2024 and scored a goal. It was her only appearance during the 2024-25 season. Charlotte Akervik (Hockeydb.com -Profile appears here) Former state defender and team captain of Minnesota Charlotte Akervik Signed a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (Spa) with the Minnesota Frost, Announced by the Team Sunday Dec. 22, 2024. She Appeared in Two Games for the Frost in Her First Professional Season, Including Her PWHL Debut vs. Montreal on Dec. 28, 2024.Akervik, Who Begen The Season on the Frost's Reserve Player List, is A 23-Year-old Hailing from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The graduate of Minnesota State appeared in 153 games for the Mavericks in 153 and left as the protagonist as a defender with 57 points (22g, 35a), who were also 21st on the Scorelijst van All-Time Mavericks. Akervik lifted the Walter Cup with the prince in 2024-25.

