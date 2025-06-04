AP -photos: Cricket's Indian Premier League Crowns Royal Challengers Bengaluru as champions





The 10-week, 73 game Indian Premier League is over. The largest Twenty20 Cricket franchise tournament in the world saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru his first title with a six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The sold -out final was at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket location with a capacity of 132,000. This is a photo gallery compiled by AP Photo editors.

Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh is eradicated by Chennai Super Kings Mukesh Choudhay during their Indian Premier League Cricket match in Mohali, India, Tuesday 8 April 2025. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)





Sunrisers Hyderabads Eshan Malinga dives to the ball during the Indian Premier League Cricket match against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Saturday 12 April 2025. (AP Photo/Mahsh Kumar A.)





Sunrisers Hyderabads Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League Cricket match against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Saturday 12 April 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)





Royal Challengers Bengalurus Devdutt Padikkal loses his balance while playing a chance during the Indian Premier League Cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo)





Mumbai -Indians Ryan Rickelton is headed by Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav during their Indian Premier League Cricket match in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)





Punjab Kings Yuzvendra Chahal, left, celebrates the resignation of Kolkata Knight Riders Ramandep Singh during their Indian Premier League Cricket match in Mohali, India, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)





Punjab Kings Marco Jansen takes a catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli during their Indian Premier League Cricket match in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)





Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal plays an opportunity during





Sunrisers Hyderabads Jaydev Unadkat celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings Shivam Dube during their Indian Premier League Cricket match in Chennai, India, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)





Delhi Capitals Captain Axar Patel leaves a catch of Kolkata Knight Riders Angrish Raghuvanshi during their Indian Premier League Cricket match in New Delhi, India, Tuesday 29 April 2025. (AP Photo)





Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja, left, and teammate Matheesha Pathirana collide while running to catch the ball during the Indian Premier League Cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, Saturday 3 May 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)





Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh reacts as he walks off the field after he has been fired during the Indian Premier League Cricket match match Super Giants in Dharamshala, India, Sunday 4 May 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)





LuckNow Super Giants Captain RISHABH Pant celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League Cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Luckknow, India, Tuesday 27 May 2025. (AP Photo)





Royal Challengers Bengalurus Jitesh Sharma successfully completes a run during the Indian Premier League Cricket match against Luckknow Super Giants in Luckknow, India, Tuesday 27 May 2025. (AP Photo)





Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the winners trophy after their victory in the Indian Premier League Final Cricket match against Punjab Kings in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday 4 June 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)





Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli reacts after their victory in the last cricket match of the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday 3 June 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)





