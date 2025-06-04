



The tennis team of Martha's Vineyard Girls earned a trip to the quarterfinals in the Division 3 State Tournament thanks to a gritty 3-2 victory at home on Boston Latin Academy at home on Thursday afternoon. With the match bound 2-2, all eyes changed to first singles, where everything was dependent on the match of second-year student Laina Dubin. “It was just all of me,” Dubin recalled after the game. “The game. It is 2-2. So we only need another point, or else it is the end of our season, so that was my motivation.” Leah Thomson crushes a backhand in the beginning. – Ray Ewing Before the last set started, Dubin walked to head coach Bill Rigali to ask him to hang on a lost wrapping who had found his way to the field. “Hey,” said coach Rigali with a soft voice through the fence before Dubin walked away. “You can do it.” Coach was right when Dubin won the decisive third set, at one point with 2-3 Down, but then climbing back to win the set 6-4 and secure the game. The large crowd burst into cheers and the rest of the team stormed the court to congratulate her. The afternoon started with hard -fought game from both double teams. First double team Leah Thomson and Zoe Treitman won 6-0, 6-1, and the second double team of Ella Moran and Clementine Zeder won 6-1, 6-4. Clementine Zeeger rushes to the ball in the second doubles. – Ray Ewing Charlotte Marhard and Ellie Pennington both fell in the second and third singles respectively. Marshard lost her first, gathered to win the second set, but fell 3-6 in the third set. Pennington lost in two sets. Coach Rigali felt that the hard -fought competition provided an ideal afternoon. “It was a beautiful, competitive athletic competition in high school,” he said. “That is what we want. That is why we have set up this stuff throughout the country so that our children can be in these situations where they can learn, win or lose about themselves. I was so proud of our girls because I had held their heads up.” The coaching method of coach Rigali is based on one word: Faith. “I always believe in my players,” he said. “It does not necessarily mean a victory, but I believe we can win, and it is possible. That is how I have always coached. I think athletes, and especially young teenagers, respond well to that.” The girls placed a 15-1 record in the regular season and earned the 3rd seed in the State Tournament. Dubin said she is proud of the performance of the team this year. “It was just a crazy improvement from last year if one of the lower seeds in the play -offs and now stood at the top and went in the round of eight,” she said. “I am just proud of our entire team. We are just looking forward to playing again.” The girls play newburyport in the quarterfinals. The day and time still have to be determined.

