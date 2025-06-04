



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce that the Sport Group has nominated, represented by their brands Astroturf and Polytan, as the Hockey Peat Sole supplier for the LA 2028 Olympic Games. The polgras hockey grass used for the competition is manufactured and installed by astroturfurf. The agreement comprises three hockey fields (one competition field, one warm-up field and one training field) and their schoksjes. Astroturf, the original peat made in the US, created the very first Olympic synthetic surface for hockey for the Montreal 1976 games. Since then, sports group brands Astroturf, Polytan and PoliGra's have been selected for 12 Olympic Games. Sport Group is constantly innovated in addition to the sport. The hockey grass of Paris 2024, Poligras Paris GT Zero, marked the world's first carbon zero hockey grass and every Olympic Games has new peat technology. Research and development for the LA28 -Turf Poligras is well underway. FIH presendent Tayab Ikram said: The following Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 offer a new fantastic opportunity for our sport to show itself to the world. The most important protagonists of this promotion of Hockey are the athletes. It is our duty to offer them the best conditions for them to express their great talent. I am really grateful that our strong cooperation with Sport Group, Astroturf and Polytan will deliver a peat that will include both competition and sustainability aspects and leaves a permanent inheritance for hockey in the US. Melissa Twist, director of Veldhockey, said Astroturfurfur: Astroturfur started the hockey grass revolution in 1976 with the first grass at the Olympic Games in Montreal. Since then we have installed hockey grass in large stadiums, schools and clubs around the world, including many Olympic Games and World Cups. Astroturf is located in the US, so delivering the hockey grass for a house in the house, 52 years after Montreal, is deep and tests them of our lasting love for sport and respect for everyone involved in the game. Paul Kamphuis, Head of Hockey, Sport Group, Added: We are very happy that Poligras was chosen as the hockey grass for LA2028, this will be the 9th Olympic hockey tournament on poli misses. This record of Olympic excellence is something we are very proud of. Sport Group, together with Astroturf and Polytan, are dedicated to hockey worldwide. From the London Blue, to the carbon zero peat in Paris 2024, our peat innovations have helped the sport to become more skilled, dynamic and exciting for players and fans. We continue to invest in reducing water and carbon while we ensure that our hockey grass performs at Olympic levels. In terms of physical legacy after Olympic Games, and at the request of FIH, the pitches are installed on suitable locations in the US, as agreed by a reallocation process between USAFH and LA 2028, approved by FIH and with support of astrotururur. For more information about FIH and hockey, download the Watch.hockey app or follow the FIH social media channels – Facebook” Instagram And Twitter And website. #MadeFor hockey

