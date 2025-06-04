University of Utah Tennis Player charged with different counts of rape, sexual abuse

A tennis player from the University of Utah was accused of different counts of rape and sexual abuse.

On Tuesday, Berk Bugarikj, 21, became a scholarship student from Skopje, Macedonia, accused of three counts of rape of the first degree, two counts of first -degree forced sodomy and one count of first degree crime object rape, court documents.

A woman reportedly told a detective at the Salt Lake City police that Bugarikj has sexually abused her on or around November 16, 2024.

She said she was in a bar with him and a group of friends. When the bar closed, they all went to Bugarikj's house.

She said she and Bugarikj entered his room and started kissing. Bugarikj would have raped her several times.

The woman said it was “really painful”. Allegedly she had had her hair pulled, was squeezed and was in tears of pain.

The woman tried to leave, but said that Bugarikj pushed her against the wall and raped her again.

She then went to the bathroom and asked for a ride share. Court documents claim that when she left the bathroom, Bugarikj waited for her and raped her again.

