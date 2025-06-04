Evaluation of the La Kings Offseas Options

De la Kings are at a crossroads. After a fourth consecutive loss for Edmonton in the first round of the play -offs, this one is approaching more brutally than three, a decisive outdoor season is approaching with a new general manager and many opportunities.

“I am planning to be aggressive,” Ken Holland said the athletics Pierre Lebrun in an interview, only a week after he was appointed GM of the Kings. Ownership is willing to go to the cap. The goal is to put a competitive team on the ice and to be aggressive at the right time to try to make the team better and more exciting.

With the NHL salary hood that rises to $ 95.5 million, De La Kings has a new flexibility to strengthen their selection. They could enter the Sweepstakes for Mitch Marner, give priority to re -signing Vladislav Gavrikov, or, among other things, pursue a trade for Bowen Byram. The options are in abundance for Holland to make a splash.

Use Puckpedias great Puckgm mode And AFP Analytics Contract projections, let's look at possible routes that the kings can take out of season this season.

Vladislav Gavrikov (UFA)

It is undoubtedly the largest unlimited free agent of the kings is defender Vladislav Gavrikov. Gavrikov has named La's best defender and is a substantial wage increase.

AFP Analytics Projects Gavrikov's next contract at around $ 7.6 million in seven years. Given the scarcity of Top-Tier Left-shot defenders in the Free Office, Gavrikov will probably secure that deal of this season. However, the kings should not be the team to offer it.

La needs more dynamic game due to his defense. While Gavrikov excels like a shutdown defender, perhaps the best in the team, his role with Mikey Anderson and Joel Edmundson overlaps. Given his projected high contract costs, the continuation of both the kings and Gavrikov would benefit.

Alex LaFerriere (RFA)

Last week the 23-year-old attacker of Philadelphia Flyers Tyson Foerster signed a two-year contract of $ 3.75 million a year. Since Foerster and Alex LaFerriere are equally old with similar production, this deal is a benchmark for the next contract of LaFerrieres.

Although LaFerrieres High Potential could make him an attractive piece in a trading package for a star player, such a movement seems unlikely. LaFerriere is just starting to use his capacities and is ready to be an important part of the next core of La Kings of Young Talent.

Sign Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner is large fish on the open market this summer. Coming from his first career 100+ point season, the former Maple Leaf will have a long list of lovers who want to sign the 28-year-old right shot attacker.

AFP Analytics Projects Mitch Marners Next contract is around $ 13 million in seven years. If Kings' GM Ken Holland wants to make a bold move, the signing of Marner would deliver. As the best available player, Marner has the crucial need for LAS to Elite Forward Talent and the game from Quinton Byfields could push to the next level.

If the kings sign Marner after extending LaFerree, they have had around $ 9 million to fill five selection spots. Although it is not impossible, it would force Holland to hunt for bargains in the free desk, especially for a left-shot defender to replace Gavrikov. Of course, the pursuit of a transaction can offer a more feasible solution to tackle the defensive gap.

There are a number of decent names in free agency such as La de Handelsroute. Floridas Nate Schmidt and Pittsburghs Matt Grzelcyk both are expected to sign around $ 3- $ 4 million by AFP. Each would help with the need for more puck movers on the Blueline at cheap costs.

For the rest of the schedule I have again signed Tanner Jeannot and David Rittich. Jeannot had good pieces on the fourth line with Helenius and Turcotte until an injury kept him out of the play -offs. And although Rittich turned out to be inconsistent, he is a familiar face that could come back cheaply to fill the backup area, with the option to give Prospect Erik Portillo a few starts.

Jacob Moverare, Andre Lee and Tyson Barrie are more than capable extras that have been signed around the competition minimum. Barrie could be a nice experienced presence in the dressing room with some familiarity with Holland.

Balanced upgrades/Bowen Byyram -handel

Of the names that are reportedly available through the trade, Buffalos Free Agent Bowen Byram could be limited what De La Kings need. The upcoming 24-year-old left-wing defender fills that are needed for a Puck shower, which brings more excitement, creativity and youth to the Blueline.

Consider Jacob Troubas Trade from Winnipeg to the New York Rangers for a similar exchange as a player like Byram. The Rangers sent a first round Pick and Neal Pionk to acquire the 25-year-old defender.

A similar movement for LA would be their 2025 first round Pick, Jordan Spence and Trevor Moore. The trade gives Buffalo good young assets to work with and an established, hard-working wing player, while La Cap-flexibility receives to sign Byram. With almost $ 21 million to work with, the kings have a lot of room to fill a number of important places.

Dante Fabbro (UFA)

If the kings decide to trade spence, Dante Fabbro would be a player high on my radar. The right shot defender new life in his career with an excellent season 2024-25 in Columbus. Fabbro was on average more than 21 minutes per match, was a +23 and ended with a relatively expected target share at 5V5 of 8.6% (third in the team).

Later this month, there are not many UFA defenders who can offer that production with a cheap cap -hit.

Brad Marchand (UFA)

At Luc Robitailles at the end of the season he called the need for more murderer instinct at the club. Well, look no further than Brad Marchand. Even at the age of 37, Marchand can still be an impactful player in a limited role in a fighting team.

Andrei Kuzmenko (UFA)

Andrei Kuzmenko came a much -needed attacking spark at the Handelsdeadline and was a great addition to Las Power Play. Returning him for a short-term agreement would be a no-brainer for Holland and the Kings.

What Ken Holland also plans to do this out of season, it should be much more exciting than last year, since the CAP room LA has. Happy hunting.

