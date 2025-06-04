Swampcast breaks Florida Softball at WCWS, Florida Basketball The Kevin BrockWay of the Zon and Noah Ram and Kevin BrockWay are accompanied by Nathan Geise of the Lubbock Avalanche journal to break down Florida Softball, Texas Tech in WCWS.

A 17-year-old football player from the University of Florida was arrested for a crime charge for false imprisonment (dating violence).

The player whose name is withheld, would have choked and beaten the victim and prevented them from leaving the room.

The victim sustained visible injuries and the player admitted that she had thrown her phone against the wall.

An incoming Florida football First -year students was arrested at a third degree crime charge for false prison sentence (dating violence) after an alleged fight on 1 June.

The accused in the attack, who was registered with the 17-year-old early Florida Gatorswill be charged as a juvenile in the Civil Court of Alachua County. In accordance with the network policy of USA Today, the GaineSville Sun does not call him at the moment. Also in accordance with the policy, the sun in withholding the name and identifying details of the supposed victim.

A Florida Spokesperson said the school is aware of the arrest.

“We will continue to collect facts, collaborate with and follow the legal and administrative process,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a GaineSville Police judgment report obtained by the sun, the supposed victim said that an oral argument escalated between her and the accused when he found information about the alleged victims of mobile phone.

According to the report, the argument became physically, in which the accused pushed the alleged victim on a bed and shook her, then on top of her step and held her. The supposed victim said the accused her started to choke on to the point where she could not breathe. At nearly 400 pounds, the accused opposed the supposed victim with more than 200 pounds, according to the police report.

The alleged victim told the police that the accused hit her several times in the face and pulled her tissue after rolling off the bed. The alleged victim said that as soon as the accused stopped her, she asked her early, are you satisfied? The accused responded yes, according to what the alleged victim told the police.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

During the fight, the alleged victim said she was trying to leave, but the accused blocked the doorway. The alleged victim told the police during the fight, the accused grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall. The alleged victims Black iPhone 16 Pro is appreciated at around $ 1500.

According to the report, the accused denied the accused of stitching the victim after reading the accused and prevented them from leaving the Chamber. He admitted to the police that he threw the mobile phone from the victims against the sideboard.

Arresting officers saw cracks and wounds on the face of the alleged victim who were still visible and bleeding. There were also several dents in the bedroom wall that were consistent with the size and shape of the alleged phone from victims.

The maximum fine for false prison sentence in Florida is up to five years in prison and a fine of a maximum of $ 5,000.

The arrest is the second in which a football player in Florida is involved in season this season. Last month, Florida -Cornerback Dijon Johnson was arrested for crime drug and weapon costs in Tampa after a traffic stop. Johnson is not guilty of the charges.

Kevin BrockWay is the GaineSville Suns Florida Beat Writer. Please contact him via [email protected]. Follow it on X @KevinBrockWayg1. Read his reporting of the Gaters National Championship Basketball season in Chompions! A collectors of a hardcover coffee table book from the sun. Details on florida.champsbook.com