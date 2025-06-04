Veronica Beard x Head Sportswear Collab: Shop 2025 Tennis Collection





If you buy an independently assessed product or service through a link on our website, the Hollywood Reporter can receive an affiliated committee. Veronica Beard does not rumble when it comes to stylish game day equipment. After cooperation with the NFL on Premium Dickey jackets for each of the 32 teams of the competition, the Hollywood Luxury label works together with Head of Sportswear on a tennis-ready collection with both form and function in the foreground. The eight-part Veronica Beard X Head Sportswear Capsule combines the Cool-MEETS-Sophistic Aesthetics of the designer with the technical excellence of the ActiveWear brand. The result is a product setup that serves and both increased performance -equipment and daily tennishes clothing. The Crossover brand was announced with the help of NCAA Tennis Champion Ayan Broomfieldwho plays the leading role in the corresponding campaign images. Inventory with a limited edition includes a dress for ZIP front, track jacket, sports bra, leggings, two pleated tennis korts and two tank tops. The core colorings are white, sage and terracotta, which supplement the pre-fall 2025 collection of Veronica Beard. In addition, the Women's Clothing brand has re-invented its best-selling Valentina sneaker to perfectly combine with the eight-member co-designed capsule. The newest interpretation of the classic shoe opts for a muted color palette of white and taupe with dark green and bordeaxe accents (lily/thyme/terracotta), and a nylon panel is added to the leather body for a sportier feeling. Related: Lacoste's exclusive Free People Sneaker Drop affects the French open courts “We are just as passionate about sport as we are about fashion,” says Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, co-founders of Veronica Beard. “Our collaboration with Head is entirely about pieces that work and play as hard as the women they wear. We are so enthusiastic about continuing to offer our customer solutions for all aspects of her wardrobe.” Buy the Veronica Beard x Head Sportwear Limited Run on VeronicaBeeard.com.

