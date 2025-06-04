Sports
Ohio State Football has a plan to protect superstar Jeremiah Smith, which hates the spotlight but cannot escape it
Columbus, Ohio -the Ohio State Football program is not new for superstars, but the newest example is perhaps the most extreme version, 19 years old and ready for his close -up.
Kind of.
I don't think sick ever get used to it, broad recipient Jeremiah Smith said about his fame.
Have is what Smith signed up for when he took the route of a football player, especially if you are planning to be good at it.
But Smith does not have to do with a normal level of fame, because he is not a normal level of Steratleet.
Smith is not your typical five-star reckut that blinks greatness before you develop into a fully realized talent. He is a one -time generation difference that in every conceivable hyperbola turns on that turns on hyperbola.
And he has earned every bit of that hyperbool.
Smith's first -year season was a living embodiment of it from the moment he got his first start against Akron. After a little hik, who dropped his first target comically, he spent the other 104 with everyone why OSU coach Ryan Day almost fainted on a stage during a press conference when the official hed was made north of Florida and drawing with OSU on signing day.
Then Smith interrupted a moment that forever live in Buckeye Lore, a 56-Yard catch over the third and 11 in a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in the national championship game that essentially won the title.
Between those two moments he managed to set up the Freshman Records School for catches (76), Recruit (1,315) and Touchdowns (15), earn the status of All-America and established the best player of the nations as demonstrably.
Now a second -year student, he may be able to walk the same path as people such as LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Serena William's Talents who flashed their greatness from day 1, regardless of their age, on the way to immortality.
You see, there is that hyperbole again.
He is one of the most controversial players in the country and certainly one of the most controversial people in the state of Ohio now, said Day about Smith.
That is the reality. I know that fans respect that he is still trying to find a young man. I know you don't think so, but that's him.
Smith is 19 years old. He should not have all the answers to how to deal with something he has never asked technically for, even if he understood that it could come anyway. He never shunned from that reality.
Even before his first-year season in 2024, he acknowledged the hype that had built around him since the day he was committed to OSU on December 14, 2022, while playing for Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood, Florida.
But now he validated that hype with a historic first -year season that includes that he is the primary catalyst of a national championship run.
Smith took anticipation and turned it into a fully formed superstar, for which facilities of the actual adults around him was needed.
It is a blessing to be able to provide insight or to give perspective, said offensive coordinator and recipient coach Brian Hartline. Being in that position is really humiliating.
That said, he is doing really well. He doesn't have to be checked too much. He has really done a great job (with) the way he was raised and his morality. I always try to be the bad guy for him, because he won't be. That says more about his character.
Smiths offseason is filled with signature sessions, zero endorsement and now even a chance to be on the cover of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 26 video game alongside Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams.
His fame has led them to be searched by students after a spring training from a student appreciation for the public, where each person tries to get a picture of him, with him and a signature before he could even finish his stretch routine
It is certainly a blessing to see everyone coming out, Smith said. All Buckeye fans and everyone come to me and ask for photos. I wish I could get everyone, but I can't. It is sometimes too much. Some people understand, but I am grateful for them and such.
It is a level of fame where a simple photo option with fans in a designer shoe factory store in the Polaris Mall in Westerville, just a few weeks after winning a national title, is wrapped around the building in a four-hour event.
That level of fame can cause chaos if it is not checked, especially when dealing with a young man whose attitude does not correspond to that level of social status.
The idea of Jeremiah Smith is much louder than the person behind that idea.
Jeremiahs a private person, so that's to his advantage, but we talked about it, “said Day.
Every time a situation arrives, we must have a plan. He becomes a complete lightning distance. You see him and everyone lights up, not only because of what kind of player he is, but also who he is as a person.
He has that smile that just lights up a room. He is a magnetic personality.
Smiths Time in Ohio State requires two plans.
On the field, Hartline de Buckeyes has turned wide reciprocal room into a factory of the first round NFL-Picks. Smith is two years away from that already impressive performance to new heights, like some people in NFL circles feel that he would have been the number 1 this Year conceptLet alone when he will actually be eligible in 2027.
The recipients who came before him, his first round picks, all-Americans, record breakers and even Heisman Trophy-finalists. Smith is perhaps all those things wrapped in one frame of 6 foot-3, 215 pounds, and something else.
Outside the field, the plan has more nuance, which requires constant adjustment as its fame grows over the next two years. It has people like former OSU safety and captain CJ Barnett now the assistant atlant director for player development and external matters to implement that plan.
Whether it is about the day, Hartline, Barnett or even people in his family, an armor is built around Smith, allowing him to concentrate on a 19-year-old football player. He becomes the good guy, signs signatures and taking photos. The armor around him plays the role of the villain and tells the world no if necessary.
He used it at a high level, “said Hartline. But the people around him tried to help him a bit.
Smith is not the first famous university football player. He is not even the first famous football player in Ohio State.
The difference is that he could transcend the sport at a time when the need to become tradable as a university worksheet is at a record high. His stage is not only in a football stadium on a Saturday afternoon in the fall. It follows him wherever he goes.
That can be a lot to handle a teenager, especially one that is naturally reserved. But he has made it easy so far, partly because there is a plan to ensure that he does that.
The idea versus the reality of Jeremiah Smith's polar contradictions.
The idea: a player who quickly took over College Football as a first -year student and will spend the face of the sport in the coming two years. He is the person that everyone wants to get a glimpse of on Saturday and a chance to stand next to the other six days of the week.
The reality: a child who runs far beyond his years that plays from football, but is not so enthusiastic about everything else that goes with it.
Somehow combine those two things to create what the American athlete could be of the next generation.
His challenge is finding a way to balance both things while he continues to exceed the towering expectations that the world has for him.
The focus of every defense on the field, and the focus of every fan, reporter and NFL scout of them.
Is he ready for the challenge?
I think he was built for it, Hartline said.
What to expect from Jeremiah Smith Week
Monday 2 June
- Jeremiah Smith through the figures
- What they say about Jeremiah Smith
Tuesday 3 June
- How Jeremiah Smith deals with himself
Wednesday 4 June
- Jeremiah Smiths Dad helps us to understand Jeremiah Smith the person
Thursday, June 5
- Coaches help Jeremiah Smith to explain the player
- Jeremiah Smith has set an unrealistic standard for first -year recipients
Friday June 6
- Is Jeremiah Smith already the biggest recipient of Ohio?
- How eligible, how early would Jeremiah Smith go in the NFL design of 2026?
