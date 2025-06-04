ESPN NBA reporter wraps outrage at hockey fans





The Dallas stars have been one of the best professional sports teams in Texas in the last decade, and reached the Western Conference Finals four times in six seasons and went on to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020. According to ESPN NBA reporter Tim Macmahon, however, the stars in the state are still not in the heads of the State. During the day an appearance on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcastMacmahon discussed the State of Sportfandom in Texas and shared his opinion that Texas hockey fans are just people who 'know nothing about real sports'. “This is the thing, I'll just tell you honestly. Texas people who are hockey fans, it's because they don't know anything about real sports,” said Macmahon, who pulled a smile from Brian Windhorst. “They don't know nonsense about football. They don't know nonsense about basketball. They don't know nonsense about baseball. Hockey is like this newly baked hipster thing here in Texas.” Windhorst in particular was the problem with the remark of Macmahon's 'newly baked hipster' comment and reminded him that the stars have been in Dallas for more than three decades. “They have been there for 25 or 30 years,” said Windhorst. “Okay, that's pretty new to me,” replied Macmahon. “I was a teenager when they started taking these stupid hockey fans here.” “That was a long time ago, friend,” Windhorst added. “Okay, well, I've not grown up since then,” Macmahon added. Apparently hockey is not a real sport according to @Esspn_macmahon And only for Texas hipsters I love this is the perspective that is shared by one of the networks that try the @NHL pic.twitter.com/eyvvsrfm6d Todd Fuhrman (@toddfuhrman) June 2, 2025 Switch JavaScript able to view the poll that is driven by Disqus.

Macmahon treated the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers during his time at the Dallas Morning News before he came to ESPN in 2009, so that experience may have influenced his opinion. Yet there were quite a few angry star fans and hockey fans in general, who did not appreciate Macmahon's comments. Tim Macmahon who works for an NHL right holder who shakes the product for which they pay About as bad as his false reports about Nico Harrison's death threats pic.twitter.com/sqjkbegb3g Jordan Tomya (@jttommia) June 2, 2025 Imagine that Tim Macmahon with an extra from Touch Texas Sports Take. How did this guy have a job that covers our teams ??? https://t.co/vb67mbsyb2 Cody Martin (@Cody_Mart10) June 2, 2025 The NHL and ESPN have signed a 7 -year contract in the hope of expanding the sport, and in exchange we get @ESPN Analysts insult fans and say that hockey is not a real sport. Just such a terrible look. https://t.co/ii6hzpbfoq Reid (@Reid_S19) June 3, 2025 LMFAO @Esspn_macmahon Sounds like a clown I mean, the NBA did not exist in Oklahoma until the Dallas stars had been in Dallas for 15 years. Are OKC fans also hipsters who know nothing about real sports? You embarrass yourself. https://t.co/tbhtedodsl Brandon (@brandonarbeloa) June 2, 2025 As some fans noted, it is not the best look to have an ESPN personality that hockey bashes, given the network that is a broadcast partner with the NHL until the 2027-28 season. But again, Tim Macmahon never hassomeoneExaggerated about popularity…

