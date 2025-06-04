



Taipei, 4 June (CNA) The sports administration of Taiwan will resume subsidies to the Chinese Taipei Table Tennis Association (CTTTA) after a public apology by Cttta-Secretary-General Yeh Kuo-Chin () who had an athletation of Chengnooi, to attend the attendance of a tournway from the attendance of the attendance of a tournway from the attendance of the attendance of the attendance of the attendance of the attendance of the attendance of the attendance of the attendance of a tournament. Cheng made the comments after a reconciliation meeting that was held on the same day in Taipei between the Ministry of Education (MOE), the sports administration and the CTTTA. The dispute came from the CTTTA decision to cancel the 17-year-old player YeH Yi-Tian's () qualification for the World Table Tennis (WTT) US Smash competition that takes place in July this year, stating a planning conflict with the 29th Asian youth championships that are held in Uzbekist. The controversy, who emerged when the name of the young athlete was missing in the WTT Tournament draw, led the sports administration to suspend CTTTA subsidies on Monday that were not related to training or competitions. During the meeting on Tuesday, De Moe, Sports Administration and CTTTA issued a joint public statement, including an apology from the Secretary General of the Table Tennis Association. According to Cheng, the apology was recognized by athlete Yeh Yi-Tian, ​​her coach Chuang Chih-Yuan () and her mother. Deputy Minister of Education Chang Liao Wan-Chien () said after the meeting that he hoped that the incident would lead to “consensus between sports administration and individual sports clubs on creating an athlete-oriented training philosophy.” In the joint statement, YeH Kuo-Chin said that he made the decision to cancel the participation of the young Taiwanese athlete before the registration displayline due to time limitations and a lack of consensus with the coach. The statement also said that the CTTTA would take the incident as a lesson and improve communication with players and coaches, while they promoted an athlete -oriented approach through the sports administration. (By Li Chien-Chung and James Thompson) Enditem/KB

