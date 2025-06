Abstract In this study we describe a new monotypical genus of Gryllacrididae from the Atlantic Forest, included in the dense ombrophile forest of the Serra Dos RGOS National Park (Terespolis, Rio de Janeiro). Diplospinula Get rid of it. Nov. is assigned to the Progrllacridini tribe and shows general morphological properties similar to other Apterous/Micropterous South -Marician gracridides, but can mainly be distinguished by characteristics of the male and female terminalia. We also offer an updated identification key to the Apterous/Microperous Gryllacrid Gemachten that have been recorded from Brazil. References Aner, K. (1936) New decaying grasshoppers from the Gllacrididae family. Opuscula Entomologica, 1 (1), 1117. Aner, K. (1939) Comparative-anatomical and phylogenetic studies on the Ensifera (Saltatoria). Opuscula Entomologica, 2 (Supplement), 306. Bruner, L. (1915) Comments about tropical American Tettigonoidea (Locustodea). Annals of the Carnegie Museum, 9 (34), 284404. https://doi.org/10.5962/p.35280 Brunner von Wattenwyl, C. (1888) Monograph of the Stenopelmatids and Gllacrids. Negotiations on the Imperial-Knignian Zoological-Botanical Society in Vienna, 38, 247394. Cadena-Castaeda, OJ (2019) A proposal for classifications of the grater crickets (orthoptera: Stenopelmatoidea: Gryllacrididae) with soooographic comments: a first contribution to the higher classification of the gracridines. Zootaxa, 4605 (1), 1100. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.4605.1.1 Cadena-Castaeda, OJ & Quintana-Cias, RF (2024) Studies of Raspy Crickets: The Status of the Wingless American Gryllacrides (Orthoptera: Gryllacrididae). Zootaxa, 5419 (4), https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.5419.4.5 Cadena-Castaeda, OJ, Araujo-Pea, I., Rubiano-Guzman, M. & Daz, JA (2021) Studies on Raspende Krekels: a new Andrean Hyperbaenini pleasure (Orthoptera: Grylacididae: Hyperbaeninae). Zootaxa, 4969 (1), https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.4969.1.11 Cadena-castaeda, OJ, Castaeda, DM, Garay, A. & Garca, AG (2023) Studies on grater crickets: Astylplatum n. Gene. In the new genus Gryllacrid of Colombian Andes (Orthoptera: Gllacrididae). Zootoxa, 5293 (1), 171178. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.5293.1.8 Chamorro-Anngifo, J. & Lopez-Andrade, C. (2014) The Phallus in Tigettoniidae (Insecta: Orthoptera: Ensifera): overhaul of morphology and terminology, and discussion about his taxonomic importance and evolution. Zootaxa, 3815 (2), 151199. https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.3815.2.1 Cigliano, MM, Braun, H., Eades, DC&OTTE, D. (2025) Orthoptera species file. Version 5.0/5.0. Available at: http://orthoptera.speciesfile.org (Visited on March 31, 2025) Griffini, A. (1908a) around four southern Grillacriden. Zoochologer Anzeiger, 33 (23), 6067. Griffini, A. (1908b) Comments about some grillacrides. Bulletin of the Museums of Zoeology and Comparative Anatomy of the Royal University of Turin, 23 (587), 114. Griffini, A. (1909) Above some Gryllacrides Different collections die. Bulletin of the Museums of Zoeology and Comparative Anatomy of the Royal University of Turin, 24 (610), 117. Griffini, A. (1910) on the Gryllacris Rubinervosa Serville Com applied to the Darrenona Brunner genus and the American Gryllacris. Redia, 6, 183193. Griffini, A. (1911) The species of the genus Hyperbaenus Brunner. Monogrific Study. Redia, 7, 187203. Immediately 2018. Zotaxa, 4510 (1), https://doi.org/10.11646/zootaxa.4510.1.1 Karny, HH (1928) Gryllacrids from various German and death collections. Stettiner Entomological Krant, 89, 247312. Karny, HH (1929a) Revision of the Gryllacrids of the Natural History Museum in Vienna, including the Brunner v. Wattenwyl. 1. Hlffent. Annals of the Natural History Museum in Vienna, 43, 3186. Karny, HH (1929B) about a few grilacrins of the Madrid Natural Science Museum (orth. Tax.). Revista Espaola de Entomologia, 5 (1), 3380. Karny, HH (1932) about some Neotrope Gryllacrins (Orthoptera Salt., Gryllacridae). Vienna Entomological newspaper, 49 (2), 97105. Karny, HH (1935) The Gryllacridides of the Paris Museum and the L. Chopard Collection. Second part. Revista Espaola de Entomologa, 10 (34), 293393. Karny, HH (1937) Orthoptera Pa. GLYLLACRIDIDAE, Subfamiliae All. Categories Insects, 206, 1317. Mello-Lito, C. (1940) Four new Tetigonioids of Brazil (Orthoptera). Entomology Journal (Rio de Janeiro), 11, 150162. Li, Sy, Liu, YJ, XU, JY, Yin, ZX & HE, ZQ (2024) Molecular phylogenie of Chinese Raspende Krekels (Orthoptera: Gryllacrididae) reveals Incongres in the current classification. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, 201 (4), 132. https://doi.org/10.1093/zoolinnean/zlae051 PIZA, ST (1975) Two new Gryllacris -Spicks from Brazil (Orthoptera, Gryllacidae). Agriculture Journal (Piracicaba), 50 (34), 9394. https://doi.org/10.37856/bja.v50i3-4.325 Rehn, Jag (1918) about a collection of orthoptera from the state of Par, Brazil. Proceedings of the Academy of Natural Sciences, Philadelphia, 70, 144236. Rentz, DCF & John, B. (1990) Studies in Australian Gryllacrididae: taxonomy, biology, ecology and cytology. Undertebrates taxonomy, 3 (8), 10531210. https://doi.org/10.1071/it9891053 Walker, F. (1870) in catalog of the specimens of Dermaptera Saltatoria in the Collection of the British Museum, 3, 425604.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mapress.com/zt/article/view/54988 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos