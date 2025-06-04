Penn State Football: is 5-star Joey O'Brien close to home?

La Salle Striking Joey Obrien, Pennsylvanias Lone Five-Star Prospect and one of Penn States top goals in the 2026 cycle, comes home of his recruitment process.

It was quite a ride for Obrien, the number 1 player in Pa. And the number 30 general prospect in the classroom, according to 247 Sports. Obrien took his first visit to Penn State when he was in the eighth grade. Since then he has grown in one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

De la Sallester is expected to decide in a matter of weeks in which HES went next time and chose between six finalists: Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee. They will win. The other five will be disappointed they missed on the 6-foot-4, 180 pound playmaker.

So what will it be for Obrien? Everyone from James Franklin to Marcus Freeman to La Salle head coach Brett Gordon will find out quickly enough.

Joey is a very grounded child who really uses the process, as well as every 18-year-old in his shoes who can handle it, Gordon told Penlive. I think he really goes through an evaluation process to make the best decision for him and his family in the long term. I talk to him almost daily about where things are. And now it worked to find out, while these official visits are taking place, what the timings will look like for a decision.

Gordon said that Obrien would like to make his decision behind him somewhere in July. That coincides with what many consider as the last pushes of Obsin's top options.

Obrien has prepared official visits with his six finalists. He was in Happy Valley from 16-18 May, together with four-star cornerbacks Khary Adams and Dorian Barney. Obrien spent last weekend at Clemson. In the coming days in the Notre Dame. Subsequently, Hell finished his visit schedule in Oregon (3-5 June), Tennessee (13-15 June) and Ohio State (20-22 June).

That is a lot to juggle. The journeys, the meetings, everything. But Obrien regards it as a necessity before he decides. And those schools are more than happy to make their pitches.

La Salle Ecever Joey Obrien jumps up in the end zone while celebrating the score with his team. August 24, 2024. Jimmie Brown. [email protected].Jimmie Brown

Obrien has been considered one of the best players in the 2026 cycle for a while. Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State and others all offered Obrien after his second season in La Salle.

In the past three years, Obrien has shined as a safety and cornerback. He stood out as a broad receiver. And although he is mainly recruited as a defensive back, there is reason to believe that he can also influence the attacking side of the ball at the next level.

When Gordon was hired when La Salles Coach prior to the 2024 season, he knew he had a special player.

He is simply different from the point of view of how he can influence the game in both phases. And frank, if we decided to use him in special teams, he would probably have the same impact there, Gordon said. To see someone who has his god and athletic skills given by God and then see his reach as a defensive back and as a recipient, his ability to follow the ball, his Vangstradius and his instincts, I think that separates him. He is the all-inclusive man.

For some recruits, especially in the era of social media and zero, it would have that kind of talent and that level of attention would make them another person. With Obrien it has been the opposite.

With the famous status that he already has as a high school child, it can easily go to someone's head. That did not happen with Joey, Gordon said, who has credited Opren -parents, Joe and Tishara, and the player himself. He is doing great with his teammates. In the dressing room he is just one of the boys. It has been nothing but that.

That is one of the reasons why Obrien is so coveted by top programs from the University Football. But the biggest reason is that he is one of the best players in the country.

As a junior at La Salle, Obrien was named the most valuable player of the Philadelphia Catholic League, a competition with a few state champions in St. Josephs Prep (class 6a) and Bonner prendergast (class 4a). Obrien caught 68 passes for a school record of one season 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also made 36 tackles and broke 13 steps.

Penn State recruit Joey Obrien visits the 21-7 victory over Illinois on September 28, 2024. Joe Hermitt | [email protected]Penlive

Obrien is the highest ranked recruit to come from La Salle, because in 2022 Abdul Carter signed with Penn State as a four -star perspective. And of course Franklin and his staff would also like to sign Obrien.

I had to give coach Franklin, coach (Anthony) POINTEXTER and the whole staff a lot of credit. They have been to Joey from the start and they continue to show him what a high priority he is for them, Gordon said. They did well. It feels like it has been going on for a long time at the moment. I am in very frequent contact with the Penn State staff. We have a good relationship and relationship. I don't know how to say it differently, except that they have done great to recruit Joey so far.

Obrien is not the only La Salle star where the Nittany Lions are looking. Four -star attacking Tackle Grayson McKeogh is also a high priority. McKeogh, who has Penn State, Notre Dame and Texas as finalists, will visit Happy Valley this weekend.

The sales argument that Penn State has about the others is a chance to stay close to home, to play for families and friends, Gordon said. In both cases with Joey and Grayson they come from very close families. And I told Penn State all the time, only my two cents, that must be their number 1 sales argument. They have close families who are very involved in a good way in their sports career. And that is a big advantage in my opinion.

Will it be enough? Will the draw close to home and play for a program of Penn States caliber seduces Obrien to choose the Nittany Lions above Notre Dame and Co.?

Time will learn it.