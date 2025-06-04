



Anchorage, Alaska (Ktuu) – Anchorages Junior Hockey Team has let head coach Nick Walters go, according to team officers. Walters confirmed on Tuesday with Alaskas News -Bron that he is no longer with the team, but has not specified the circumstances around his departure. Although there was no update about a replacement yet, one preparatory explanation The team said that the search for a new head coach is underway with the aim of building on the foundation that is located during Walters official period. A spokesperson for Wolverines said that assistant -all director Merit Waldrop is being moved to the GM role and that they bring in Isaiah Vreeman as a team resident. Vreeman has worked for years as a civil servant at the Alaska School Activities Association, which supervises the sports of the state and other events. Walters A graduated Chugiak High School arrived in September 2022 on board the Wolverines organization as an assistant coach under the then new head coach Evan Trupp. Walters Was promoted to the role of head coach In May 2023, the third bank boss of the organizations in so many years. In his two years at De Wolverines, Walters built up a combined regular season record of 75-31-13 for a .630 winning percentage and both years made the play-offs with the team. His play-off record in his two years was 11-6. In his first year as head coach, Walters Anchorage led to the Robertson Cup-Halve finals at the heels of a regular season of 39-14-7 and that Postseason series lost 2-0 to the final champion Lone Star (Texas) Brahmas. Last season the Wolverines collected a 36-17-6 regular seasonal record and then wipe their Instat Rivals Fairbanks Ice Dogs in three games, but lost in five games of the Wisconsin Windigo. The Wolverines stated in a release that they are grateful for Walters time with the team and wish him well ahead. His dedication, work ethics and passion for the game were clear to the team during his time, according to the statement. While we look ahead, they were enthusiastic about the continuous growth of the Anchorage -Wolverines in our community. Do you see a spelling or grammar error? Register it [email protected] Copyright 2025 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2025/06/03/wolverines-hockey-splits-with-head-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos