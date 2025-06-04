Tennis gets the Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka Showdown The WTA Tour Craveded

Roland Garros, Paris Iga Witek and Aryna Sabalenka, the most successful domestic players of this decade, will meet each other in the French open semi -final Thursday in what only their second meeting is in a grand slam, and their first everywhere in 10 months.

Both were a straight-set winners on Tuesday in their quarter-final competitions, in which Witek's Ukrainian Elina Svitolina defeated 6-1, 7-5 after Sabalenka, the world no. 1, passed Zheng Qinwen, who won Olympic gold on these courts last year, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

It will be the first time that the two have met each other at a major since the US Open 2022, which was before Sabalenka won her first. Since then she has won three and has moved in two of Witeks Total of five. Four of them came to Roland Garros. Their last meeting, in Cincinnati last August, was a one -sided victory for Sabalenka, but their meeting at the Madrid Open three months earlier was the best women's competition of 2024.

Witek eventually won a Barnstorming Final 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7) and saved three championship points in a pulsating competition that lasted more than three hours.

Witek and Sabalenka are the only two world no. 1's since April 2022, with the first to hold first place for 125 weeks compared to its rivals 41, but it is De Wit -Russia that has been at the top of the ranking since last October. Witek is currently at number 5 and has not won no title since French Open last year, but those four Roland Garros titles are a reminder that beating her here is one of the most difficult tasks in tennis.

Svitolina discovered that Tuesday, played at its best level for long pieces of the game, but eventually succumbed to straight sets. That is usually the way of things with white sex wins here. Sunday exciting victory over Elena Rybakina, another heavyweight opponent Witek has rarely played on Majors, was an exception that should also be her semi -final against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka had to dig deep to reach the semi -final, along Zheng, the No. 8 seed, which led through a break in the first set and was the same in the opening fairs. The first set of squeezing a tie-break after 73 minutes was of crucial importance, giving the Sabalenka the platform and then overwhelmed her opponent in the second set.

Poorly judging the game threatened to overshadow at a critical moment in the first set. With Zheng who served at 5-6, 30-30, Sabalenka hit a backhand that seemed to have been driven so long so that Zheng stopped the point, even though there was no call.

In contrast to the combined ATP and WTA events on Clay and any other surface, including the other three Grand Slams, the French Open does not use electronic Line Calls (ELC) and rely on line judges instead. The chair's referee also inspects ball markings as a backup.

On this occasion, the referee left her chair to inspect the goal and backup of the line that jury members evoke, but television repetitions with the help of Hawk-Eye technology showed that the ball had actually been 7 mm. ELC has an error margin, but it is smaller than 7 mm. The French tennis federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton said last week that Roland Garros opposed ELC because of the leading officials of the country, but given the speed with which Sabalenkas Ball traveled, it should have been relatively easy for the line judge to follow. Zheng was able to hold her serve with a tearing backhand -pass along the line, so the incorrect call had no material impact on the game, but it is an embarrassing appearance for the sport that such a critical call at a Grand Slam could have been failed.

There were a few further wrong calls that were at least correctly lifted by the referee. The FFT did not respond to a request for commentary on the official errors of the match.

The Blockbuster semi -final between Witek and Sabalenka is the most exciting match in both draws so far, in a tournament that has been overshadowed by the women by the most prominent court allocations. For the second consecutive year, no women's matches are planned for the night session, and on every day it was a women's competition that opened the court Phillipe-Chatrier a lock when the stadium is at least full and often more than half.

That was the case for Sabalenkas match against Zheng, which started at 11 am local time and was almost empty in the lower levels for the duration. It was a big game and would probably be more logical to place us a little later, so that more people could watch it, Sabalenka then said in a press conference.

I definitely think that it would be more logical to move a little later a little later.

Sabalenka added her voice to leading players such as Witek, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, who have wondered why women never received the Primetime night slot in chatrier. Tournament -director Amlie Maursmos -justice is that men's competitions are longer and therefore offer spectators a better price -quality ratio.

I absolutely have to say that we earn the equal treatment, Sabalenka said. There were many great fights, many great competitions that would be cool to see as, just like night session, just more people in the stands who view these incredible battles. And just to show ourselves to more people.

So yes, I certainly agree that we deserve to be placed in a larger stage, you know, like better timing, more people watch.

The Thursday afternoon's game will nevertheless see the determining women's players in recent years on one of the biggest stages of all. She has a game for every surface, Witek said in her on-Court interview of her great rival and next opponent.

I have to concentrate on myself, do the work, be brave in my photos and just go for it. It will certainly be a heavy match. I am happy for a challenge.

I love those challenges, Sabalenka said. And I am always excited to make someone strong and someone who can challenge me, I go outside and I am fighting, and I am ready to leave everything I have to win.

(Top photos: Getty Images)