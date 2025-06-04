Sports
Avalanche Trade Talk: Is Vegas' Nicolas Hague a worthy target?
We are often fed with hype of players' movement that goes into every low season. Usually the results do not correspond to that hype and somewhat sub -sel. But this year my attention has.
The rising salary limit, the coming new SMEs, busy in smaller markets to win, and a weaker class free agent are all reasons why the Handelsmarkt can deliver very well this summer. And rumors are already starting to rise.
In Vegas, the Golden Knights, who are never shy to make daring movements, are said to be one of their young defenders. Nicolas Hague – prepared in the second round in 2017 – is a limited free agent and arouses interest from the entire competition.
Hague, 26, is a heavy customer. He doesn't throw his body as much as he should for someone mentioned on 6'6, 230 pounds. But he is a towering power that plays on the penalty and can offer more of that average, rugged presence that the AVS need on the Blueline.
The only problem would find the right fit for him in the line -up.
The knights have Alex Pietrangelo, Noah Hanifin and Shea Theodore in a class above the rest on their Blueline. They play important minutes and are offensive Puck-Movers (although Pietrangelo starts to slow down somewhat).
Brayden Mcnabb completes their top four and holds Haag on the third pair with Zac Whitecloud. All that means, HAGUE was on average 17 minutes per game last season. And it is probably because there was not much opportunity for him to rise in the line -up.
He is also not known as a point of a point producer and does not play on the Power Play. But the AVS have had enough of that. They often have the highest offensive contributions from the competition of defenders.
Given the limited role he played, it is a bit difficult to really gauge his ceiling. Bringing him in to be a third pair of left-shot defender (as Ryan Lindgren was) would be extremely valuable to the avalanche.
But at what costs?
It is unclear, from now on, to determine what kind of contract The Hague is looking. His qualifying offer is $ 2.7 million and he made a shadow of less than $ 2.3 million in each of the last three seasons. But he is probably looking for a larger cap -hit, more term and a stable role on the knights or elsewhere.
Is he worth the second -line minutes? Maybe. That is something that the Pro Scouts of AVS may have to dig. But it would also mean that Colorado Samuel Girard would have to move and perhaps even bring a new judge for Hague to play with. Unless the team is fine when Josh Manson is the more attacking gifted of the two on the second pair.
HAGUE is an intriguing player and can certainly be a fit if it makes sense for Colorado from a salary position. I still believe that the priority for Chris Macfarland should be to rebuild the general appearance of the bottom four on the defense. Whether that means that Manson's actions or the relegation of him to the third pair, while she also sends Girard outside.
If so, there might be a fit.
|
Sources
2/ https://coloradohockeynow.com/2025/06/03/avalanche-trade-talk-is-vegas-nicolas-hague-a-worthy-trade-target/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi state after being attacked by skin allergies has now improved
- Targets for the UK, but new watches for US transactions
- 10CC star Graham Gouldman sees the first game and loves cricket
- South African alleged illegal mining “tiger” | BBC News
- Trump already reduces the bar on Chinese prices that explode President XI as difficult to conclude an agreement with
- Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine, Iran, during the 75 -minute callExBulletin
- Avantika Malik in divorce with Imran Khan: would never poison my daughter against him
- PM Modé Condoles Death in B'luru.
- The supreme chief of Iran criticizes the American proposal in nuclear talks
- Table tennis brings it to traralgon
- The long-term success of GLP-1 depends on more than just a prescription
- 3.2 The earthquake filling near IDYLWILD in Riferside Province