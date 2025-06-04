We are often fed with hype of players' movement that goes into every low season. Usually the results do not correspond to that hype and somewhat sub -sel. But this year my attention has.

The rising salary limit, the coming new SMEs, busy in smaller markets to win, and a weaker class free agent are all reasons why the Handelsmarkt can deliver very well this summer. And rumors are already starting to rise.

In Vegas, the Golden Knights, who are never shy to make daring movements, are said to be one of their young defenders. Nicolas Hague – prepared in the second round in 2017 – is a limited free agent and arouses interest from the entire competition.

Hague, 26, is a heavy customer. He doesn't throw his body as much as he should for someone mentioned on 6'6, 230 pounds. But he is a towering power that plays on the penalty and can offer more of that average, rugged presence that the AVS need on the Blueline.

The only problem would find the right fit for him in the line -up.

The knights have Alex Pietrangelo, Noah Hanifin and Shea Theodore in a class above the rest on their Blueline. They play important minutes and are offensive Puck-Movers (although Pietrangelo starts to slow down somewhat).

Brayden Mcnabb completes their top four and holds Haag on the third pair with Zac Whitecloud. All that means, HAGUE was on average 17 minutes per game last season. And it is probably because there was not much opportunity for him to rise in the line -up.

He is also not known as a point of a point producer and does not play on the Power Play. But the AVS have had enough of that. They often have the highest offensive contributions from the competition of defenders.

Given the limited role he played, it is a bit difficult to really gauge his ceiling. Bringing him in to be a third pair of left-shot defender (as Ryan Lindgren was) would be extremely valuable to the avalanche.

But at what costs?

It is unclear, from now on, to determine what kind of contract The Hague is looking. His qualifying offer is $ 2.7 million and he made a shadow of less than $ 2.3 million in each of the last three seasons. But he is probably looking for a larger cap -hit, more term and a stable role on the knights or elsewhere.

Is he worth the second -line minutes? Maybe. That is something that the Pro Scouts of AVS may have to dig. But it would also mean that Colorado Samuel Girard would have to move and perhaps even bring a new judge for Hague to play with. Unless the team is fine when Josh Manson is the more attacking gifted of the two on the second pair.

HAGUE is an intriguing player and can certainly be a fit if it makes sense for Colorado from a salary position. I still believe that the priority for Chris Macfarland should be to rebuild the general appearance of the bottom four on the defense. Whether that means that Manson's actions or the relegation of him to the third pair, while she also sends Girard outside.

If so, there might be a fit.