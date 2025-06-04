Match preview: Lancashire Lightning V Leicestershire Foxes, Vitality Blast Men

Lancashire Lightning V Leicestershire Foxes

Vitality Blast, North Group

Wednesday, June 4, 2025, 6.30 pm

Buy tickets

Lancashires Busy Start To This Seasons Blast continues with a collision against a Foxes side that are triple champions of this competition – the early market leaders in T20 Cricket in England.

Triumphs In 2004, 2006 and 2011, Leicestershire has since had trouble challenging consistently, indicated by a fifth placed finish in the North Group of last seasons.

Since the opening day, Lancashire has won three at the spider at the start of this competition.

Interim head coach Steven Croft and Co will be confident to build over victories over Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire and, most recently on Sunday in the Riverside by Four Wickets, Durham.

James Anderson was one of their heroes in that fixture and claimed an excellent 3-17 in his first T20 performance since 2014, which limited Durham to 150-6 before the target of the last ball was chased, especially thanks to 55 by Michael Jones against his former province.

Leicestershire has won one and one lost at the start of these seasons of explosion. They defeated Derbantshire at home on Friday and were beaten on Sunday in Northamptonshire.

This is the second part of a double header day with Lancashires -women, who face Hampshire Hawks around 2 p.m.

Opposition

Lancashire knows all too well that Leicestershire has the season.

They are the top of Division two in the Rothesay County Championship, after they have won five of their opening of seven games, including beating the Red Rose on Grace Road at the end of last month.

They are leader through powerful medium -sized Louis Kimber – his first campaign that was in charge – in which Alfonso Thomas continues as a coach.

Opening the batting will be Rishi Patel, who was their leading Run scorer last season with 413 runs. But they have lost previous seasons with Wicket-Taker Scott Currie, who was on loan and stayed with Hampshire. De Lange Pacer claimed 20 Wickets for Leicestershire last season.

Former Captain Yorkshire, the current Pakistan tester, Shan Masood has drawn an overseas deal on the ground of Uptonsteel County for the second half of 2025, including the entire explosion.

The top order fittings are accompanied by the Dutch International Zeemmer Logan van Beek born in New Zealand.

Opposite player to look

PowerHouse Middle Order Batter Louis Kimber has accepted the Captainincy in the explosion, whereby club captain Peter Handscomb does not play in this competition.

Instead, Handscomb de Vossen is in championship and one -day cricket captain.

Kimber, 28 years old, hit 243 of 127 balls against Sussex in Red-Ball Cricket last season. But he still needs the same kind of striking impact in Blast Cricket, with only four 1950s in 39 career performances to date.

However, the right -handed refers to more than 150 battle rate.

Previous meeting

Lancashire won the only explosion between these two provinces last season, with 25 points on the floor of Uptonsteel County, Grace Road in mid -June.

Lightning was triumphantly in the East Midlands at the back of a 162 All out total, including 35 for Luke Wells at the top of the order and Matty Hursts Middle Order 32.

Pacer Scott Currie struck four times for Leicestershire.

In answer, Leicestershire simply could not get started against a polished six -person lightning attack that all struck at least once. That was despite opener Rishi Patels Innings-High 43.

Well's continued his impressive day with 2-24 of four overs van Been-Spin, while George Baldenson also hit his debut in this format twice. Previously he also contributed 22 by 18 balls.

Added to two wickets each for Wells and Balderson in Leicestershires 137-9, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood (1-20 of four overs), Chris Green and Jack Blatherwick claimed a wicket per piece.

What they said

Michael Jones, Sunday's top Run scorer in Durham with 55, says that the possibility of playing next to Jimmy Anderson for the first time was quite cool.

Jones sheen with the bat when chasing 151 after Anderson had also done the ball, his career is the best 3-17 The function spell in Durhams 150-6 in total.

Anderson played his first T20 match for almost 11 years.

He was very excited and I was very excited to play next to him, said ex-Durham Man Jones.

The Wicket fit him pretty well. There was a little bit there for him.

He is probably the best test bowler ever. It's pretty cool for him to come back and play with him.

Lancashire flies at the start of this North Group and get another chance to build on Leicestershire Foxes.

Were a good white ball team, and we know we are. And were a confident team. Three of three, we can't complain, continued Jones, who can also add narrow victories such as Durham – Off The Last Ball – really to that faith.

These crunch moments, they are great to be involved. And it gives you that real buzz at the end.

The exciting thing for Lancashire is that they are going well and still have people like Jos Butler, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood and Phil Salt to come back after their obligations in England and IPL.

Jones added: we have boys to come back and participate in what is already a strong team.

We have absolutely covered a lot of bases.

You look at our team and the amount of spider that we have, for example. We have so many options that if someone is collected, we can go somewhere else.

How Stat!

Keaton Jennings currently has 1,677 runs to his name for Lancashire in T20 Cricket, reached a trek in 63 games (56 innings).

He scored 24 of those who opened the batting against his former provincial Durham, and it was an innovation that brought him in the top-five leading Run scorers of Red Rose Countys in the history of vitality explosion.

Jennings Interim -Hoofdcoach Steven Croft is at the forefront of 5.018 runs, followed by Liam Livingstone (2,359), Karl Brown (2,188) and Tom Smith (1,968).

Jennings just went further than Alex Davies (1,674).

Jos Butler is seventh on that list of 1,560 runs for lightning in 20-over cricket.