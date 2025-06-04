Sports
MSU -Superster Howard is blazing paths between the hockey world
Michigan State Left Wing Isaac Howard is perhaps the most unique and dynamic prospect of the NHLS, both on and outside the ice. And now, while his development path unfolds, he does something rare: full control over his future.
Last season, Howard de Spartans helped to lead a Big Ten championship and on average 1.4 points per match. He closed it through both the Hobey Baker Award, awarded to the top player in college Hockey, and USA Hockeys Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award.
His performance places him under the elite -front views in the NHL pipeline, but Howards impact does not stop there. In a sport where players are often encouraged to play down personality, Howard uses his own path with confidence.
Howard was generally selected in the first round of the NHL design of 2022 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. From the moment his name was called, he noticed. When asked for his flashy wardrobe, Howard offered the kind of quote Rarely heard in the NHL:
I am the most beautiful man here, so I thought I was also the best dressed.
That trust is unusual in sport, and it is exactly what makes Howard such a compelling figure in today's NHL.
About a month ago, Howard again made the headlines when he appeared on “Game Notes”, a podcast of Barrstool Sports' Spittin Chiclets Crew. He revealed two things: he was planning Return to the state of Michigan For his senior season, and that he and lightning were no longer aligned.
That leaves Howard With two options: are traded or wait until August 2026, when he becomes an unlimited free agent and can sign with each team.
So let's say that Tampa chooses to move it earlier instead of moving later. Here are three franchises where Howard would be an intriguing fit:
1. New York Islanders
The islanders have a surprising connection with Howard: newly adopted GM Mathieu Darche.
Darche was Tampa Bays Director of Hockey Operations and Assistant GM when Howard was set up. And although it may seem risky to link Darche to a player whose time brisked in Tampa, that earlier relationship could arouse renewed interest.
The islanders need young people and score poorly. Howards -skills and Swagger would inject personality into a team with a top choice in the NHL version of 2025 and a desperate need for offensive creativity. A line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal? That could cook.
2. Edmonton Oilers
The reigning Western Conference champions are built around Superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and with the McDavid contract ending after next season, CAP-friendly contributors will be the key.
Howard could be the kind of cheap, cheap addition that reinforces the depth of the oilers. His game could fit well on both wings next to their top two centers. In addition, after losing top perspective Dylan Holloway last season for an offer sheet from St. Louis, Edmonton was able to use another skilled wing player in the system.
3. San Jose Sharks
Although it may seem like the left field, San Jose can be a smart landing place.
The sharks are in full rebuilding mode and full of promising young talent such as Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Adding Howard to that mix can accelerate the reconstruction and offer another potential cornerstone.
Although the defense remains their top needs, Howard could immediately slide into the NHL, grow with a similar old core and learn from veterinarians such as Tyler Toffoli and Barclay Goodrow about the professionalism required at the next level.
Whether HES was traded this year or will be on the open market in 2026, Isaac Howard represents something new in Hockey, a player who not only gambles on its own but does this loud and unapological. He is proof that Swagger does not have to wait until you have made it.
And whatever team calls him, will not just get a gifted forward, they get a pioneer.
