



The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is pleased to announce that Para Table Tennis will contain medals at the LA28 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, which marks an increase compared to the 31 events disputed in Paris 2024. The extra medal event will be a new WS1 women's event for the most limited wheelchair class, which brings the paralympic program of the sport to 15 male events, 15 female events and 2 mixed events. It is important that this will mark the first time in Paralympic history that Para -Tafeltennis will have an equal number of male and female participants who compete on the games – a historical milestone that demonstrates the dedication of the sport for gender equality and inclusion in paralympic competition. This expansion comes on the back of a very successful Paralympic Games in Paris, where Para -Tafeltennis became the sport that generated the third time with 615 hours of coverage – proof of the fascinating competition and global attraction of the sport. Only Para -Atletiek (1,648 hours) and Para Swimming (860 hours) generated more broadcast. Dynamic downtown LA setting As an addition to the excitement, LA28 organizers have revealed that Para -Tafel tennis is central to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the center of LA, next to wheelchair screens, Para Judo, Para Taekwondo and Boccia. This multi -port location will create a lively, energetic atmosphere where excitement from one competition will flow to the next, that will encourage constant movement, shared fan involvement and a festival -like environment that emphasizes the diversity of athletic performance. The location in the city center places Para-table tennis in the heart of what promises to be the largest Paralympic Games ever, with 4,480 athletes who compete with 23 sports in the most gender-balanced Paralympic Games in history. The location plan strategically maximizes the use of leading locations in the Los Angeles area and minimizes travel times for athletes, where each competition location is placed within a radius of 35 miles. For the first time since Rio 2016, Paralympians in every sport have the opportunity to be housed together in the Paralympic Village, which will be based on the UCLA campus. The multisport setup of the Congress Center promises to provide an exceptional experience that increases paralympic sport to the next level, with accessibility reasons in the forefront of the location design. Build to LA28 The extra medal option reflects the continuous growth and popularity of paralympic movement of Para Table Tennis and offers more athletes the opportunity to compete for Paralympic glory on the largest stage of sport. Building on the enormous success in Paris, the sport is perfectly positioned to present even more competition of world class in the heart of Los Angeles, where the energy of the center of LA will create an unforgettable atmosphere. Los Angeles will organize the Paralympic Games for the first time in its history when the LA28 Paralympic Games take place from 15-27 August 2028. PEDAGETLEENTETS will again have the highest levels of skill, determination and in one of the most exciting paralympic paralympine, in a paralympic paralympine in a paralympinal lympinympine Paralympine, and in one of the most exciting paralympine, and in one of the most exciting paralympine, and in one of the most exciting paralympine, and one of the most exciting paralympine, and in one of the most exciting paralympine, will demonstrate. View the full list of medal -events in LA28 here.

