2025 Football -Promotion scheme has been established

6/3/2025 9:46:00 am @Mtathletics Group cards and party packages are for sale for the 2025 season

Murftresboro, Tenn. Middle Tennessee Football is preparing for an exciting fall in Floyd Stadium, where the Blue Raiders will organize six home games during the 2025 season. Each game contains a theme designed to unite the Blue Raider community and honor groups that make a difference. With group tickets that are now for sale, this is the perfect time to collect your friends, colleagues, church groups or youth teams and this season to be part of the promotion. August 30 vs. Austin Pey #Bluenited – Community Day

Faith and Family Day September 20 vs. Marshall Game Sponsor: Ascend Federal Credit Union

Blue Raider Kids Club October 8 vs. Missouri State Game Sponsor: Window World

Youth sports – Celebration of Excellence October 29 vs. Jacksonville State Game Sponsor: Murftresboro Medical Clinic

Trunk or treat November 8 vs. Fiu Game Sponsor: Mid-South Ford & The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

Family weekend November 22 vs. Sam Houston Senior day

Lightning's Reading Club Group cards are for sale for the 2025 season! The athletic department is delighted to announce that group tickets are now available for all six housing competitions for the season 2025. For those interested in taking a group of friends, family, colleagues, church members or youth sports teams and groups can now buy tickets for just $ 12 (regularly $ 22) at the purchase of 20+. Tickets. Group maps are available in the Famy Fun Zone of Floyd Stadium or in the South End Zone near the Blauwe Raider -Biertuin. The price of $ 12 reflects a traditional group card purchase in which the group leader contacts the ticket office and does a bulk buy of 20+ tickets. Moreover, there are various benefits when buying group tickets, including: Welcome to Floyd Stadium “Recognition with the name of your group on the Jumbotron during the game

Reserved block seats so that your entire group can sit together

$ 10 savings from the Regal Price Ticket

Addo-on option available more together

Opportunities on the field such as Blue Raider High-Five tunnel, presenting the colors or national national anthem performance. *Minimum card purchase required. Different for every experience Click here and fill in the form if your group is interested in buying group cards in the Blue Raider -football season 2025. Party packages are now also for sale For the perfect stuff-free tailor-made experience on a Blue Raider Football Gameday! With one of our three different ticket/tent packages reserved tickets can be in our family Fun Zone End Zone or the Blue Raider Beer Garden End Zone, depending on the preferences and availability of your group. Partytent locations are available in the grass near the parking lot of Greenland Drive, with limited availability in the forest. If you need extra group tickets above what your package offers, tickets are only $ 12 (group rate) when you are purchased in advance at the time of your booking. Package #1 One 20'X20 'Tent, four 60 “round tables, one 8' serving table, 20 chairs, 20 reserved game cards, one parking pass

Package #2 One 20'X40 'Tent, Six 60 “Round Tables, Two 8' serving table, 50 chairs, 50 reserved game cards, two parking passes

Package #3 One 40'X40 'Tent, ten 60 “Round Tables, Two 8' serving table, 100 chairs, 100 reserved game cards, four parking passes For more information about a traditional group ticket outing or for our party packages, contact John Paul on 615-904-8082.

