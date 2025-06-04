2026 North Carolina Tight End DJ HOUTERON undertakes to Rutger's football





In the recruitment class of 2025, Rutgers football only let a tight end until well into the summer, landing Ben Rothhaar At the end of July. This year? The Scarlet Knights turned that formula and land two during the first official visit weekend. North Carolina Resident DJ Howrton is the last one, who connects to the program after his weekend on the campus. He joins himself Brady Owens As the second tight end of the class. He is also the eighth recruit to commit to the program from the first official visit weekend.

“Only the connection with the staff and the player,” Hookton told the Knight report about his dedication. “They made sure that I felt at home every time I went there and the training, they also build a good football program.” HOUTON earned his offer from Rutgers for the first time in January and visited for the Junior Day of the program in February, then in April for the spring competition, and finally for his official visit during the weekend. “It was a great visit, I loved it,” Hookton added. “Logan Blake Was my player host and he told me everything I need to know about Rutgers and I can really see myself there. “ Several other large programs were also aimed at HOUTERON as a Blue chip tight final perspective, because he had planned official visits to Florida (June 6), Utah (June 13), the state of Florida (June 16) and North Carolina State (June 20). Instead, HOUTERON becomes a scarlet knight. When he came out of the Grimsley High School in Greensboro, HOUTERON CELLE 17 PAYS FOR 297 YARDS AND SEVEN TOUCHDOWNS, A average of 17.5 yards per reception for a Whirlies team that went 16-0 and was led by Tennessee Quarterback Commit-Commit Faizon BrandonThe best signal caller of the nation. He also played in addition to defending backs Pieces of BarnesWho also visited the campus during the weekend. Tight ends Coach Scott Vallone has continued with the state of the state Tar Heel State, and added HOUTON's dedication to his ledger. HOUTON PROPILES AT A VERTICAL WAPEMENT ON THE TIRT END POSITION, Even standing in line or in the lock as a Passcatcher. He has strong hands and showed some opportunity to make heavy catches through contact on the field. He was also familiar as a short-yard in the passing game, often goals quickly and he used his run-after-cap for making short passes in big profit. He also stood in line in the Run game and showed a solid path level and blocking intensity at this. Although he has to add weight to his frame to become a striking Big Ten player, Howerton has the athletics and custom programs in the position. Rutgers' 2026 recruitment class is now in the top 15 of Rivals' Team Recruiting Rankings. HOUTERON is the third commit of North Carolina and joins attacking rulers Donovan Johnson And Tyrell Simpson.

