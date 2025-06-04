



Houghton, Mich. Michigan Tech Head Hockey Coach Bill Muckalt has called Benton Maass (pronounced mass) an assistant coach at the Huskies. After a season, Maass comes to Houghton as an assistant coach at Lindenwood. He played collegial in New Hampshire and Minnesota State and appeared in 122 professional games in the AHL and Echl. “I have developed a great relationship with Benton in the past year and I know that he will be a well -fitting and valuable asset for Michigan Tech,” said Muckalt. “Benton is a tireless worker and has developed a skill for identifying top talent. He has shown that he can relate to and effectively communicate with the current student athlete and will work with our defense and criminal murder.” 'First, I want to thank athletic director Suzanne Sanregret and head coach Bill Muckalt For the possibility of becoming a member of the hockey staff here at Michigan Tech, “said Maass.” The hockey program has a long and legendary history and I am delighted to work with our student athletes while we are preparing for a successful coming season, both at and outside the ice! “ As an assistant coach at Lindenwood helped Maass de Leeuwen develop in their third year of NCAA Division I Hockey. The 2024-25 season included most victories in program history, with important victories over Notre Dame, Omaha and Wisconsin. Five players from the selection signed professional contracts. Maass played 64 games as a defender for the South Carolina South Carolina van Echl during the 2023-24 season and achieved 27 points with eight goals and 19 assists, which served as an alternative captain. He skated in 55 games for the stingrays in his first season with 11 points and 44 penalty minutes. He also played three career games for the Hershey Bears of the AHL and was in the Calder Cup Championship team of 2023. The resident of every river, Minnesota, was initially selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the NHL design of 2017 after playing for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the NAHL and every River High School. Maass played five seasons of college hockey and played 51 career points on 13 goals and 38 assists in 162 games. He started his collegial career in New Hampshire from 2017-21 before switching to the state of Minnesota for the 2021-22 season. At UNH he was a triple hockey East all-academic team member And was an alternative captain for the 2020-21 season. The Mavericks won the Macnaughton Cup and Mason Cup as CCHA Regular Season and Tournament Champions and went on to the Frozen Four NCAA Championship match. Former Husky Tyler Shelast starts his fifth season as an assistant coach in 2025-26 after he was the power and conditioning coach for the past eight seasons. Coach Muckalt is hiring another assistant coach.

