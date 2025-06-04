Sports 2025/26 Membership: Prices and options confirmed for the new season Access to competition and 1* competitions Be eligible forNational Reviews(all members) andlist(Only eligible from England) Personal accident insurance Compete Compete plus For:Players who enter 2* and national competitions with a higher tier Price: U11 – Free U19 – 24 Adults – 47 Inclusive: Access to 2*, 4*and national competitions

June 4, 2025 | Jack Ramful Table Tennis England has confirmed the price structure for individual memberships for the 2025/26 season, with online extensions that open from July 21, 2025. Membership options continue to support every type of player from casual participants to national competitors, while we enable ourselves to invest in the growth and delivery of sport throughout England. The membership year runs from August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026With partial options available from April 2026. Headline Prices Changes for 2025/26 Type of membership 2024/25 Price 2025/26 Price Compete (adult) 22 25 Compete plus (adult) 44 47 Compete (U19) 11 13 Compete Plus (U19) 22 24 Home Nations Upgrade (Compete Plus Access) N / A 15 All U11” Club playAnd Supporter Memberships continue to exist free. Why the prices have changed These modest updates help us move on to: Competitive opportunities grow throughout England

Maintain national reviews and rankings

Improve digital services and membership platforms

Keep security standards in all environments

Support clubs, coaches, volunteers and officials

Promote inclusive development paths

Represent member needs when shaping the sport Membership types and prices Supporter Price:Free

For:Fans, parents and supporters of the sport

Inclusive: Priority access to event tickets

Regular news news, offers and competitions Supporter Club play Price:Free For:Recreational players train or play in clubs Including supporter benefits plus: Public liability insurance

Advantages Club Discounts Club play Compete For:Players in local competitions and 1* National Events Price: U11 – Free U19 – 13 Adults – 25 Inclusive: Access to competition and 1* competitions

Be eligible for National Reviews (all members) and list (Only eligible from England)

(all members) and (Only eligible from England) Personal accident insurance Compete Compete plus For:Players who enter 2* and national competitions with a higher tier Price: U11 – Free U19 – 24 Adults – 47 Inclusive: Access to 2*, 4*and national competitions

Full access to National Reviews (all members) and list (Only eligible from England)

(all members) and (Only eligible from England) Extra discounts and ticket access

Up to 10 million international public liability insurance. Compete plus Sub -season memberships (available from 1 April 2026) Price: U19 – Compete 10 U19 compete plus 15 Adults – competing 18 Adults – Competeer Plus 29 One-off tournament-up For competing members who introduce a single 2* or higher level event: U19 – 5 Adults – 10 Mutual memberships Players with a membership at a competitive level of a recognized Home Country Association (Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle or Man) can remain accessCompeting levelEvents (e.g. 1* tournaments and Cadet & Junior British Clubs Leagues) through our mutual membership scheme without costs. What changes before 2025/26?

ByAugust 1, 2025mutual members who want to participateCompete plus levelEvents (eg 2*, 4*and British clubs competitions) are now required to have a15 Housing countries upgrade costs. This comes more closely in accordance with those of international players, who already pay an upgrade compensation to participate in competitions with a higher tier. Home Nations – Compete – Free Home Nations Upgrade – Compete Plus – 15 International registration (U19) – 11 International registration (adult) – 22 Read more about these changes For questions, contact:[email protected] What's new in competitions for 2025/26 Final implementation of the Competition

Simplified open tournament structure

Launch of the U11 & U13 Pathway Development Cup

Girls Cadet British Clubs League pilot

pilot Format changes in the Senior BCL Premier Division

Follow -up delivery of the National Series for U13, U15 and U19 Dates Open online extensions: July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025 Open telephone innovations: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 Season starts: August 1, 2025

There is still a lot of table tennis to be played before the season 2025/26 starts. If you are not yet a member, it is a good time to participate and Take advantage of our current membership offer Before the new seasonal prizes come into effect of July 21, 2025. Explore membershipFind the right level for you and become participating before the new season starts.

June 4, 2025 | Jack Ramful Table Tennis England has confirmed the price structure for individual memberships for the 2025/26 season, with online extensions that open from July 21, 2025. Membership options continue to support every type of player from casual participants to national competitors, while we enable ourselves to invest in the growth and delivery of sport throughout England. The membership year runs from August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026With partial options available from April 2026. Headline Prices Changes for 2025/26 Type of membership 2024/25 Price 2025/26 Price Compete (adult) 22 25 Compete plus (adult) 44 47 Compete (U19) 11 13 Compete Plus (U19) 22 24 Home Nations Upgrade (Compete Plus Access) N / A 15 All U11” Club playAnd Supporter Memberships continue to exist free. Why the prices have changed These modest updates help us move on to: Competitive opportunities grow throughout England

Maintain national reviews and rankings

Improve digital services and membership platforms

Keep security standards in all environments

Support clubs, coaches, volunteers and officials

Promote inclusive development paths

Represent member needs when shaping the sport Membership types and prices Supporter Price:Free

For:Fans, parents and supporters of the sport

Inclusive: Priority access to event tickets

Regular news news, offers and competitions Supporter Club play Price:Free For:Recreational players train or play in clubs Including supporter benefits plus: Public liability insurance

Advantages Club Discounts Club play Compete For:Players in local competitions and 1* National Events Price: U11 – Free U19 – 13 Adults – 25 Inclusive: Access to competition and 1* competitions

Be eligible for National Reviews (all members) and list (Only eligible from England)

(all members) and (Only eligible from England) Personal accident insurance Compete Compete plus For:Players who enter 2* and national competitions with a higher tier Price: U11 – Free U19 – 24 Adults – 47 Inclusive: Access to 2*, 4*and national competitions

Full access to National Reviews (all members) and list (Only eligible from England)

(all members) and (Only eligible from England) Extra discounts and ticket access

Up to 10 million international public liability insurance. Compete plus Sub -season memberships (available from 1 April 2026) Price: U19 – Compete 10 U19 compete plus 15 Adults – competing 18 Adults – Competeer Plus 29 One-off tournament-up For competing members who introduce a single 2* or higher level event: U19 – 5 Adults – 10 Mutual memberships Players with a membership at a competitive level of a recognized Home Country Association (Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle or Man) can remain accessCompeting levelEvents (e.g. 1* tournaments and Cadet & Junior British Clubs Leagues) through our mutual membership scheme without costs. What changes before 2025/26?

ByAugust 1, 2025mutual members who want to participateCompete plus levelEvents (eg 2*, 4*and British clubs competitions) are now required to have a15 Housing countries upgrade costs. This comes more closely in accordance with those of international players, who already pay an upgrade compensation to participate in competitions with a higher tier. Home Nations – Compete – Free Home Nations Upgrade – Compete Plus – 15 International registration (U19) – 11 International registration (adult) – 22 Read more about these changes For questions, contact:[email protected] What's new in competitions for 2025/26 Final implementation of the Competition

Simplified open tournament structure

Launch of the U11 & U13 Pathway Development Cup

Girls Cadet British Clubs League pilot

pilot Format changes in the Senior BCL Premier Division

Follow -up delivery of the National Series for U13, U15 and U19 Dates Open online extensions: July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025 Open telephone innovations: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 Season starts: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 Sub -season membership available from: April 1, 2026 Get ready for the new season There is still a lot of table tennis to be played before the season 2025/26 starts. If you are not yet a member, it is a good time to participate and Take advantage of our current membership offer Before the new seasonal prizes come into effect of July 21, 2025. Explore membershipFind the right level for you and become participating before the new season starts.

