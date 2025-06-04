Sports
Nebraska football arranged in the first FPI Top 25 for the 2025 season
The low season continues to hiss, and with the kick -off still for months away, hunger university football fans from hunger for everything to talk about, which makes ranks outdoors such as ESPNS FPI, a subject that fans will welcome a debate about.
The first rankings of Football Power Index (FPI) of the 2025 College Football season are out and Nebraska has demanded the last place in the top 25.
Nebraska fans are not strangers for hype in the early season. Last year the Huskers were in the AP Top 25 at the start of the season before they tumbled after a few heavy losses. Although stumbling was disappointing, this time the trajectory of the teams suggests more lasting force.
The optimism around the program largely focuses on Quarterback Dylan Raiola. After flashes of Beauty as a first -year student, Raiola is ready to take the next step in his development as a second -year student. With a fully offsean under the new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, the expectations are high that the former five-star recruitment can change RAW potential in production on the field.
This will be the first full seasonal system of Raiola, which is known for producing explosive passing violations.
ESPNS FPI rankings are intended to project team performance and play -off potential, to take into account the recurring talent, planning strength and other advanced statistics. Nebraskas place at number 25 suggests careful optimism of the analyzes and places the Huskers behind a mix of traditional forces and rising programs.
Schools such as SMU, Missouri and Arizona are all slot just before Nebraska, while programs with national title ambitions such as Texas, Georgia and Ohio State dominate the top of the list.
Yet only the fact that Nebraska appears in the first ranking is showing progress. Under head coach Matt Rhule, the Huskers have steadily rebuilt their foundation and 2025 can mark a turning point. With a manageable Big Ten scheme and the momentum that grows around the program, Nebraska has a real chance to climb the ranking while the season unfolds.
Husker fans have waited for a season as this filled with potential and genuine excitement. If Raiola fulfills his invoicing and the attack goes a step forward, Nebraska from the fringes of the top 25 to a competition in the Big Ten and then can go.
Stay informed of all things Huskers by BookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on Sisubscribe toHuskermax on YouTubeand visitHuskermax.comdaily.
