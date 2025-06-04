Sports
Night sessions, Novak Djokovics Run and more from Roland Garros
As it is written, is on Wednesday postbag -day
I don't know how many people have paid for their night session tickets, but I would certainly have felt [cheated] have paid for a less than fascinating game between [Jannik] Sinner & [Andrey] Rublev. In the meantime there were [four] Competitive women's matches played during the day, including the surprise of the region of [Jessica] Pegula by a French woman, [Los] Boisson. That would have been a great night match.
Is there a reason not to plan two women's competitions for a night session? I understand that there is a risk of a late night when the day session runs long and both women's competitions are three sets. But it looks like that [tournament director Amlie] Mauresmo et all are just afraid to take the chance that the French crowd might be dissatisfied.
Barbara
Lexington, Ma
I went to write more about this at the end of the event, but this week we had so many questions about the absence of women some fast thoughts:
1) For all injustice and inequalities at tennis, I am not sure whether the imbalance of women playing night matches in a strange, sometimes charm degroot, often rhythm-disrupting sessions on the list. But you can't have night sessions with only men, as was the case this year. And Our jabeur Increase the best point: the lack of exposure is not just an insult; It is confused by itself. Tell fans that women's knowledge (literally) prime time is not worthy of a major, and is it a surprise that women's competitions are made throughout the year throughout the year (or attended or on television)? The message that sends this schedule is corrosive. The message sending this schedule is untenable.
2) Yes, women's competitions are usually shorter than gentlemen. Yes, you run the risk of an outburst of 57 minutes so that ticket holders can make themselves feel short. And there is a very easy solution. Hold two women's competitions. Or keep track of a women's competition, followed by a double match.
3) What is that? Amazon, the television network for the night session, does only require people Night Session competitions? Tell them, you are a television partner And partners help each other and operate as a good wedding relationship. This has created a PR crisis that must be tackled, even if that means that a contract is being changed.
4) While I write this, Alexander Zverev has just won his fourth round game in 52 minutes, with his opponent, Tallon Greek track, retired with an injury. It is mid -afternoon, but this could easily have been a night game. Are you not tempted by only one competition, men or ladies?
5) Mauresmoknown as something of a progressive blazer of paths in her match day. In both cases this is a thorough unfortunate.
6) For all the challenges that Bed felt tennis, it seems extremely soluble. Place extra competitions, including Doubles. In a sausage case scenario, put on women's competitions and hope you get Boisson-Pegula, not a competition that ends in less than an hour. But this is the only major that is confronted with this annual controversy. It must change.
Novak Djokovics Path to the second week at RG:
R1: McDonald (98)
R2: maltet (73)
R3: Misolic (153)
R4: Norrie (81)
View this space. Can be an exciting storyline.
Dear, Christopher Carroll
I agree that it can be exciting. Undoubtedly the trekkingsfates smiled him in week 1. In week 2? As I write this, he might have to go through Zverev (his next opponent), Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to win. Again, you can only beat the players that are placed in front of you.
We know that players rent houses in Wimbledon and stay near the field in the village. I am curious where players stay during the French open?
Peter T., NYC
First, I am curious about how the French open vs. Roland Garros Bit is going? To stray you, imagine that you pull Roland Garros, pilot from the First World War, more than 100 years ago and says: View this, in 100 years your name will be prominent in a brand exercise for a tennis tournament. One that pays the winner 2.55 million euros. What is a euro? Let it sit.
Anyway, I know a player who has an Airbnb. But most players stay in hotels in the 8th district, which, depending on the traffic, is about 15 minutes of the site. (Even less on an e-bike!)
Hello Jon,
How would you compare the level of companionship on the WTA tour with that on the men's side?
I ask because for me it seems that the net meetings at the end of the competitions look very different, the gentlemen and the ladies. The men often embrace warmly, exchange a few words, many times more than a few, smiles, beat each other on the shoulder/belly/chest, and such. On the women's side, however, although there is occasionally a double cheek cock to see, more often than not, if it is only the shortest handshakes, then they turn away from each other and walk away.
There is of course the incidental controversial match on the men's side that does not end so very much, but in general they seem a very pleasant group, full of bonhomie in a way that seems to be missing on the women's side. Am I wrong?
Gavin
There is a dissertation of gender studies here somewhere. All kinds of socialization and morals and culture. My opinion is that it is very case on a case -by -case basis. Yes, there are some WTA hands presses that are supplied with a layer of permafrost. But then you see Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva jokes with each other or Madison tests that hug most opponents. Or Keys and Taylor Townsend.
And yes, you have these bromances in Herentennis. We recently talked about Sinner-Alcaraz after the Roger Federerrafael Nadal Rivals-Ned-Be-Be-Imies model. But you also have Arthur Filsjaume Munar or Ben Sheltonandrea Vavassori or competitions that have to double the referee as a bouncer and split a fight.
Note I try to avoid a gender interview. But here is my opinion: For most players this is partly about likes and antipathies and friendships. But it is also a matter of optimizing performance. Friction and aggro is fun for fans. But for most players, the less distraction and tension and structure, the better for their game.
Hello Jon,
I have been a fan of Iga [witek]S now for many years. But in the round of 16, [third] set on 44, [Elena] Rybakina Double mistakes on a second Serve for Witek to go up 54. But wait! The referee of the chair comes down to check the ball mark and the ball has actually caught the service line! Umpire says the ball was good. Iga says I have not asked you to check the goal. Wow. Really bad sportiness there! I think Lindsay Davenport even said it is the task of the seats to ensure that the calls are accurate (and not just if a player asks for a check). Rybakina continued to go up 54. It was a great match until that moment and I enjoyed seeing and coming back, but it was difficult to root forward from that point. I know there have been other complaints about Igas -Sportsivity. What are your thoughts here?
Tim in Atlanta
It was indeed a strange interval. Rybakina was formulated twice and walked down to the chair without carrying out a protest. Witek was, understandably, less than satisfied that chairman referee Kader Nouri took on the goal of investigating the goal. When he ruled the service, Witek did not protest much.
A) My lecture: perverted, the server thought the serve was out. The returner thought the serve was good.
B) Good for noun for having the Courageon such a critical point to get down, unsolicited.
C) also good for him to get it right. It would have been disastrous if the repeat had contradicted his judgment. It didn't.
D) This will not happen next year when robots replace people at the last major.
E) Rybakina was not only spared a double error, but she got a first serve.
F) Witek won the competition, so every controversy was minimal.
G) I didn't think Witek did something unsporting. She expressed frustration on a critical point of a critical competition. Then she was about her business. Cut her some play, I say.
Hello Jon,
For a long time Tennis Fana Big fan of your mailbag too!
So what about a movement to let Americans go away from pronouncing Roland Gow-Ros to the right Roland Gah-Ros? It can't be that difficult, right?
We no longer have to worry about Sherapova to Sharapova Lolz
A librarian who shrinks in our statements,
Year
Thank you. Both as a matter of professionalism and respect, we must strive to make a correct statement. But at what time do we make concessions? If we do Gah-Ros, do we also have to say Pair-Ee? Jasmine Paolini won the event for the past months in Roma? KrakW becomes Krak-sund. And of course there is the entire bar-thel-aon-ding
A memory that for the players is the audio icon in their ATP and WTA BIOS.
Enjoy the last few days of the French open, everyone!
More French open on Sports Illustrated
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/tennis-mailbag-night-sessions-novak-djokovic-s-run-and-more-from-roland-garros
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says Russia Putin plans to retaliate after the Ukraine drone strikes destroy the jets
- Keir Starmer Waxwork rejected in the middle of fears to become “out of words”
- Jokowi state after being attacked by skin allergies has now improved
- Targets for the UK, but new watches for US transactions
- 10CC star Graham Gouldman sees the first game and loves cricket
- South African alleged illegal mining “tiger” | BBC News
- Trump already reduces the bar on Chinese prices that explode President XI as difficult to conclude an agreement with
- Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine, Iran, during the 75 -minute callExBulletin
- Avantika Malik in divorce with Imran Khan: would never poison my daughter against him
- PM Modé Condoles Death in B'luru.
- The supreme chief of Iran criticizes the American proposal in nuclear talks
- Table tennis brings it to traralgon