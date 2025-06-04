Union County Football suffered on Monday after the astonishing resignation of Andrew Thomas as head coach of Andrew Thomas.

A massive exodus has arrived in Union County.

On Saturday, Fightin Tigers Athletic Director and main football coach Andrew Thomas announced his resignation from both positions on Facebook.

In the post, Thomas said that he did nothing to earn this and that he received full support from the school board and the boosters. Further on in the post, Thomas mentions his performance in his five years as head coach, which included two last four performances and 10 Playoff victories. He concludes by saying that this success culture has been challenged and questioned.

In a statement emailed to the Sun, thanked spokesman Cailyn Stalnaker from Union County School District Thomas for his success as a coach.

“In the best interest in the football program of the Union County High School, both in the near and the long -term future, the decision was made to participate with head coach Andrew Thomas,” said the statement.

On Monday, all five members of the Thomas coaching staff boarded to support their coach. Kyle Presnick, Scott McDaniel, Riley Reed, Travis Smith and Craig Slocum resigned from the program in individual Facebook messages.

Presnick said he was not stopped on the players, but said he is fighting for them.

I do not believe that the direction that was set for the program was the right one, Presnick wrote on Facebook.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

McDaniel said he is not willing to support a decision that he regards as unjustified and unfair.

My passion for coaching and my desire to help guide the young men in this program made this the most complicated decision of my career, McDaniel wrote. My heart hurts, but wrong is wrong.

Lamar Waters will serve as an interim advertisement and football coach. Waters returned to Lake Butler in the spring after a stint as an advertisement and assistant coach at Williston. Before that, he spent time at Bradford and as a top baseball coach in Union County.

The explanation of the UCSD detailed waters now that he is head coach.

“Coach Waters has started summer training for the team and is currently filling the coaching staff that lags out with four vacancies because of assistant coaches who voluntarily resign from their coaching positions,” said the statement. “The players and coaches work on their training and prepare for the coming season.”

In many ways, Thomas is a coaching legend in North Central Florida. He led Trenton to two state championships in 2013 and 2015, as well as a title match in 2015. In 2020 he left for Union County. He gathered a record of 46-14 and led the program to the semi-final of the national state in 2022 and 2024. He called it the best five-year-old Run in Union County in 30 years since the programs three straight titles under Robby Pruitt from 1994-1996.

On Tuesday, Union County got another blow when the first team from All-area walked back, Drew Simmons transferred to Columbia (Lake City). The emerging junior ran 1,444 Yards and scored 20 total TDS. Both statistics are in the top five of the national class. He was an important contribution to a UC team that only lost one regular season game and continued to the semi -final of the state.

Thomas, in the post, said he will go into more later. The Fightin Tigers start their regular season on August 22 versus Yulee.

(This story has been updated to add new quotes and information.)

Noah RAM treats Florida Gaters Athletics and Gainesville-Karea High School Sports for the GaineSville Sun, Gatersports.com and the USA Today Network. Contact him via [email protected]. Follow him on X @Noah_ram1. Read his reporting of the Gaters National Championship Basketball season in Chompions! A collectors of a hardcover coffee table book from the sun. Details Florida.champsbook.coM.