



Palm Springs, Calif. Top NCAA Division I men's hockey teams are set to collide with the Cactus Cup 2026, with Minnesota State Mavericks, Umass Lowell River Hawks, Yale University Bulldogs and St. Cloud State Huskies. Tickets for sale Friday, June 6 at 10.00 am Local time toTicketmaster.com Acrisure Arena is proud to announce the return of the SecondannualCactus Cup Presented by Sonoma County WineegrowersPresenting exciting NCAA Division-i hockey campaign for men. The two -day event presents four games that take placeFriday January 2 and Saturday January 3, 2026.Friday's first matchup starts at3.30 pmWith Game TwoTarting on19:00 pt.The Continuessaturday promotion with the comfort game starting at3.30 pmfollowed by the championship game on19:00 “Sonoma County WineGrowers is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of the Cactus Cup for a second year,” says Karissa Kruse, president and CEO of Sonoma County WineGrowers. “We are constantly inspired by the passion, talent and sportiness that these collegial athletes bring to the ice. It is a true pleasure to share the wines and stories of Sonoma County, not only with the Coachella Valley community, but with the families and fans traveling from all over the country for this unforgettable weekend of Hockey, wine, wine, and wine, wine, and wine, wine, and wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine, wine and party.” Presale:The presale takes place on Wednesday 4 June, starting at 10 a.m. PT and runs until Thursday 5 June at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets Tickets are for sale at the start of the general publicFriday June 6 at 10:00 am PTOn Ticketmaster, the official ticketing provider of ACRISURE Arena. Tickets for the Cactus Cup 2026 offer access to both games that are planned for each day, so that fans can enjoy two full days of exciting NCAA Men's College Hockey Action. Buy tickets for Friday January 2,HEREand Saturday January 3,HERE. Two -day passes can be purchasedHERE. Group cards Save groups of 10 or more when booking through the ACRISURE Arena Group sales team. Groups receive lower ticket prices and processing costs, opportunity to reserve seats and pay them later, and group options. LeatherHERE.

