Utt 2025: While the Delhi Delhi, PBG Genet Jaguars, are fired after these respective competitions





Hardet Desai won the battle for the captains against G. Sathiyan, but the last team was the victor. Dabang Delhi TTC received repayment for losing season 5, because the reigning Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) champion Dempo Goa decreased 9-6 on Wednesday. Later in the day, PBG Pune Jaguars joined Delhi as the only two unbeaten teams after two rounds, because it comfortably handed Thunder Blades, the new franchise in the competition, the first defeat with a 10-5 scoreline. On 6-6 the draw between Delhi and Goa lived until the last game, but world no. 54 Maria Xiao wiped past Sayali Wani about the debut of the Indian teenagers. The luminaire was evenly ready because the two Singaporese – Izaac Quek (Delhi) and Zeng Jian (Goa) – won their respective singles matches without dropping a match. The Combo Desai-Zeng did not work again when Sathiyan and Xiao Delhi gave a lead of one game. Desai has a 1-5 Win-Loss record against Sathiyan at international level, but in Utt the Goa captain 2-1 remained ahead with an exciting victory of the backlog. Also read: Indian players want to learn as a fan SIQI ends in eight -year -old Chinese absence Sathiyan, determined to avenge the loss against Desai in the summit collision of previous Seasons, played in his typical aggressive and fast style to conquer the opener. A pool opposite Desai, however, went quietly about his case before he stealed the second game. As if the tension in the stadium was not enough, the scoreboard no longer worked in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The decision-maker continued with the chair referee as the only source of information for the 100-year-old spectators. On 9-9, Sathiyan saw the opportunity and only went for the powerful Cross-Court Smash to see Desai, stationed far behind the table, answer with a forehand winner in the other corner. Desai converted his match point properly, but in the end his triumph turned out to be insufficient. PBG Pune Jaguars vs Kolkata Thunder Blades In contrast to his strategy in his tournament opener, Kolkata chose his international stars in Veldvelden – World No. 25 Quadri Aruna and World No. 17 Adriana Diaz – in the first two singles. However, the move did not work, because both fell with a 1-2 score. Alvaro Robles Martinez from PBG Pune Jaguars is celebrating his victory against Kolkata Thunder Blades Quadri Aruna. | Photocredit: Focus Sports / UTT Alvaro Robles Martinez from PBG Pune Jaguars is celebrating his victory against Kolkata Thunder Blades Quadri Aruna. | Photocredit: Focus Sports / UTT All matches in Arunas Match against Alvaro Robles were decided on Golden Points, while Diaz only managed to take the second game against Dina Meshref with a crooked Scoreline of 11-1. With a 2-1 loss in mixed doubles, Kolkata was on the edge. The teams hoped that an unlikely comeback faded when Ankur Bhattacharjee admitted the third game against Anirban Ghosh after a 2-0 lead. Result

Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6 Dempo Goa Challengers

Isaac Heak of the Tagoonian Opolonia 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-9) DIYA Chitale lost 0-3 (9-11, 5-11, 6-11) to Zeng Jian G. Sathiyan/Maria Xiao b. There are 2-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-8) G. Sathiayan lost 1-2 (11-8, 9-11, 9-11) to harm Desai Maria Xiao BT. Sayed a 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-6) PBG Pune Jaguars 10-5 Kolkata Thunder Blades

Alvaro Robles BT. Quadri Aruna 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-10) Dina Meshref BT. Adriana Diaz 2-1 (11-8, 1-11, 11-10) Anirban Ghosh / Dina Meshref BT. Ankur Bhattacharjee / Adriana Diaz 2-1 (11-9. 11-9, 7-11) Anirban Ghosh lost 1-2 (8-11, 7-11, 11-8) to Ankur Bhattacharjee Reth Rishya BT. Selena Selvakumar 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-8)

