Excellent start of U18 Girls: Suffolk Cricket Limited







Suffolk Under-18 Girls have made an excellent start of their season. They followed their 238-run victory over Cricket East in the first round of the U18 KO Cup with two comfortable victories against Cambridgeshire Cricket Board in group 6 of the T20 competition. Both Charlotte Anderson and Callie Bradbury made Suffolk on the runs for centuries after they played by Cricket East in the ECB U18 Ko Cup in Thurleigh at Thurleigh Speel fields in Bedfordshire. Anderson 117 (107 balls, 16 x 4) and Bradbury compiled an opening partner of 183, of which Bradbury 52 contributed. However, she came to her own when she finished at 110 Not Out (143 deliveries, 18 x 4), and added 65 undefeated for the fourth Wicket with Beatrice Nickell (26 not out of 33) while Suffolk their 50 overs on 291 ditch on 291 for 3. The scoreboard is photo above at the end of the innings. The young Suffolk side, skillfully led by Captain Megan Haynes, bowde extremely good, so that Cricket East 53 was completely out in 16.4 overs in their answer. Alice Nickell, who is clearly back to her best after ACL injury from previous seasons, claimed a hat trick and ended with figures from 5-2-8-3. Ivy Davison was the most successful Suffolk-Bowler, who returned 3.4-2-6-4 and Bradbury 3-0-18-2. The bowlers were brilliantly supported by a number of high quality, including some sharp work behind the stumps of Hettie Thorogood, including the stump of the cricket East Captain. Suffolk also short work by Cambridgehire Cricket Board in group 6 of the U18 T20 competition, in which their hosts for 103 are rejected in their first game on the Anglo-American playing fields in Saffron Walden. Suffolk, who missed a player and putting on a very young side, won the pitch and chose the field and bowed well again. Although he only had 10 players, Suffolk supported their bowlers with an excellent field display. After three wickets for the opening of the bowling couple of Nickell and Bradbury and a first wicket at this level for Alexa Melton, the choice of the Bowlers Imogen was grove 4-1-15-3. Six catches were also shared between Nickell and Bradbury. After losing Anderson on the first ball of the innings and Melton to the third, Nickell (29 out of 39) and Haynes 90 added for the third Wicket. Haynes finished undefeated with a 57 discount on 62 with six four when Suffolk was transferring a seven-wicket victory with nine balls. In the second game, Suffolk threw their host for only 55 in 16.1 Overs. Freya Hargreave took her first wicket at this level, but the choice of the bowlers was Izzy Gebhard, with 4-0-9-4. A partnership of 28 between Openers Anderson and Nickell put the platform for Suffolks answer, before Melton and Haynes combined with Nickell to repel the remaining runs in 14 overs. Tags: Alice Nickell, Callie Bradbury, Cambridgeshire Cricket Board, Charlotte Anderson, Cricket East, T20 Competition, U18 Ko Cup, Under-18 Girls Categorized in: Girls Cricket

