



Rochester, NY The Hockey team of Rit announced the schedule of 2025-26 on Wednesday. The Tigers currently planned a total of 34 games for the coming season, including 14 dates in the Gene Polisseni Center, as well as the annual Brick City Homecoming and Family Weekend Contest in Blue Cross Arena in the center of Rochester opposite Clarkson. Rit will also travel international for the first time in program history to play two games during Friendship Vier in Belfast, Noord -IERLAND. “I am excited for the coming season and look forward to getting back on the ice,” said first -year head coach Matt Thomas They were successful Wayne Wilson After his retirement last month after a run of 26 seasons behind the tiger bank. “We all have a lot to look forward to this year's schedule, including a great non-conference line-up that will literally bring us to places where we have never been before, while our AHA scheme will challenge us and we will try to make a run on a championship.” Rit is currently planned to start the 63rd year in program history on 10-11 October with an Atlantic Hockey American (AHA) Doublehead opposite Sacred Heart, before he compiles Clarkson in the 18th annual Brick City Game (October 18). The Tigers will then entertain Air Force (24-25 October) for an AHA set before they go on the road for two Non-League matches in Colgate (October 31, 1). Rit Start String of Six-Straight Conference Games Hosting Mercyhurst (November 7) Before he travels to Robert Morris (November 14-15) for two games and Niagara (November 18) and Bentley (November 21) for a few competitions. The Tigers will become members of Sacred Heart, Miami (Ohio) and Union in Northern Ireland (28-29 November) for two games each Thanksgiving weekend, with pairs to be determined. Rit returns to the GPC to start a home and home series with AHA-Rival Canisius (December 5-6) before taking a three-week holiday break. The Tigers then go to Clarkson (December 29) before they start the new year with a home-and-home series opposite Penn State (2-3 January), including a Saturday date on the GPC. Rit organizes Robert Morris (January 9, January) for an AHA-Doublehead, for another home-and-home series versus Canisius (January 16-17) that starts in Buffalo. The Tigers will be confronted with Niagara the following weekend (January 23-24) and organize the Purple Eagles on Friday before they are on their way. Rit goes to Mercyhurst (30-31 January) and army (6-7 February) for back-to-back aha road double headers, before he organizes Niagara (10 February) the following Tuesday and Bentley (20 February) to close the home part of the regular seasonal schedule. The Tigers will then finish the regular season with two conference matches on Holy Cross (27-28 February) to commit themselves to the late season. The AHA-NAs season starts with the first round races (March 3), followed by the best-of-three quarterfinals (6-8 March) and semi-final (13-15 March) and the AHA Championship Game (March 21). All games are played on the ice rink of the higher seed. All 10 teams make the Postseason tournament with the top-six seeds that earn a first round bye. All games can be changed. Stay informed of ritathletics.com and download the ride Athletics Mobile app for the latest schedule -updates.

