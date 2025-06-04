Fouquet's launches a very private club … and it is on a sports court – Paris Select





What if Sport would become the new asset of the Parisian luxury? By launching a short Pickleball Court in his Cour Miroir, Fouquets Paris is surprising, intriguing and focuses on a whole new audience. PickleBall, an unexpected sport and new lifestyle obsession Never heard of it? It's time to fill the hole. Born in the United States, pickleball Combines professionally tennis, table tennis and badminton. His promise: a dynamic game, accessible to all ages, playful, friendly and not -intimidatingFar away from the competitive standards of traditional tennis. Already a cult sport on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the beginning to win Paris, provided that it is an elegant experience. And that is exactly what the Htel Barriere Fouquets Paris offers with its brand new Fouquets pickleball clubOpen since June 3, 2025Only for a limited time. A confidential playground in the heart of the Golden Triangle Set in the MirrorAn oasis of peace on a stone throwing away from the Champs lieses, this short-lived playground is one of the first of its kind in Paris. Open for hotel guests and non-hotel guests (from 160 for two hours for two), it transforms a simple game into an exclusive ritual. Logotagged rackets and balls, towels and water bottles, Access to the framework of the Spa -DecortMade-to-size service here, everything is designed to combine sports and refinement. Privatization possible, groups welcome: the address is just as suitable for an executive afterwork as for a weekend for two. Sport, then Spritz As soon as the game is over, the experience does not stop there. The Fouquets pickleball club is designed as an entrance gate to all palaces lifestyle locations: lunch on the terrace at Fouquets BrasserieGourmet dinner ate Joys, or cocktails on the Roof De Marthaoverlooking the roofs of Paris. A subtle way ofAnchoring sport in a global art of lifeCombining physical exertion, culinary pleasures and hotel elegance. A strategic and trendy positioning for Fouquets This launch is not an insulated marketing coup. It is part of a series of initiatives that have been undertaken with Entourage ParisAn agency that specializes in confidential locations and atypical experiences. After the speakeasy Marta and the roof Garden hangingThis PickleBall Court completes it Barrage group S Lifestyle offer in Paris. The message is clear: Luxury is no longer limited to good food and Gedempte Suites. It now contains moments of play, sports and binding as long as they are well staged. Test it before it disappears This field is only there For the summer season. And given the quiet but growing interest in this new location, it is a safe gamble that The slots fill up quickly. Reservations via Spa Decort Fouquets Paris: +33 1 40 69 60 70 or [email protected] Read also: The Plaza Athne reopens its secret cinema

