



Officials have confirmed that 11 people died and there were even more injured in the middle of parties in Bengaluru, India after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) Crickett title on Tuesday. Government and Indian cricket officials have cited overcrowding as the reason for the scenes outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which has a capacity of 40,000. The final itself took place in the city of Ahmedabad, more than 1000 miles northwest of Bengaluru, but organized parties were planned at RCBS Stadium and near Vidhana Soudha, a State Government Building. Between 200,000 and 300,000 people arrived in the stadium, according to Siddaramaiah, main minister of the Indian state of Karnataka, where Bengaluru is located. A great tragedy took place during an IPL victory celebration in the Chinnaswamy Stadium. 11 people died and 47 were injured in a rush, Siddaramaiah confirmed on X. Such a tragedy should not have happened during the parties. We are deeply saddened by this incident. We did not expect so many people to come. We expected people to be as much as the stadium could hold. May the souls of those who lost their lives in the stamped in peace. I pray that their families and parents will get the power to bear the grief of their death.

Many thousands gathered outside of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as an absolute heartbreaking. In this tragic hour my thoughts are among everyone who has lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a quick recovery, he wrote. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition, described the incident as deeply disturbing. The joy of victory should never be at the expense of lives, he said. The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI, which organizes the most popular sport in the country), Devajit Saikia, told the press confidence of India: It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People love cricketers. My deepest condolences in the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery from the wounded. The accident in Bengaluru is absolutely heartbreaking. In this tragic hour my thoughts are among everyone who has lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured have a quick recovery: PM @Narendramodi PMO India (@pmoidia) June 4, 2025 The IPL is one of the world's most popular sports competitions and was viewed by 620 million viewers in 2024, per Sports pro. It is played in the Twenty20 format, where each team plays one innings of 120 balls per match. Teams play 14 games in the regular season before the play-offs. RCB, led by the legendary Indian cricket player Virat Kohli, defeated Punjab Kings with six points to win his very first IPL title. Kohli has played for RCB every season since the IPL was introduced in 2007. It has been 18 long years, I gave this team my childhood, my prime and my experience, said Kohli, 36. I never thought this day would come. This means so much to me. I have given us energy to this team. Finally the IPL has won is a great feeling. (Photos: AFP via Getty Images)

