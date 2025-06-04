Adjustments made to 2029 and 2030 Non-conference schemes





Full schedule Tickets Columbus, OhioOhio State has made three changes to future non-conference football schedules that influence games in the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Ohio State has added a match against Navy, scheduled for 1 September 2029. The match will be the opening game of that season. To add that game, Ohio State and the University of Nevada have agreed to move its previously planned competition to 7 September 2030. Ohio State has also completed its 2029 non-conference schedule by adding a match against Youngstown State, which will be played at Ohio Stadium on September 15, 2029. The Buckeyes still have one competition to fill in its non-conference schedules in the next five years: the season opener on August 31 on August 31, 2030. Ohio State 2026 Non-conference schedule September 5 Ball State

September 12 in Texas

September 19 Kent State OHIO State 2027 Non-conference schedule September 4 Bowling Green

September 11 New Hampshire

September 18 Alabama Ohio State 2028 Non-conference schedule September 2 Buffalo

September 9 in Alabama

September 16 Noord -Iillinois Ohio State 2029 Non-conference schedule September 1 Marine

September 8 Charlotte

September 15 Youngstown State Ohio State 2030 Non-conference schedule August 31 TBD

September 7 Nevada

Sales dates to buy 2025 Ohio State Single Game football tickets and to select games for the Pick 3 Mini-Plan option are set and will soon be approaching. The dates for the Mini-Plan Sale and Single Game Tickets for students, members of Alumni Association and the general public are as follows: June 6 /4 pm: Deadline for students to request ticket packages;

June 16/10: Choose 3mini plan; Fans can build their own mini plan by selecting one of these two games (Grambling of Rutgers) and two games from this trio of games: Ohio University, Minnesota and UCLA;

June 24 /10 am Osu Alumni Association Members Single Game Presale; And

Osu Alumni Association Members Single Game Presale; And June 27 /10 am General public sale of some games. The prices for the Pick 3mini plan start as low as $ 190. Depending on the availability, fans can choose the best available seats from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package. Where available, the ticket prices for one game will start as low as $ 64 and will vary between price zones and opponents. More information about Min Plan and Single Game Ticket Options can be found by visitinghttps://go.osu.edu/fbtix. 2025 Ohio State football schedule August 30 Texas 12 afternoon / fox September 6 Grambing 3:30 pm / BTN September 13 Ohio University 7 pm / Peacock September 20 September 27 in Washington October 4 Minnesota (Homecoming) October 11 in Illinois October 18 in Wisconsin October 25 November 1 Penn State November 8 in Purdue November 15 UCLA November 22 Rutgers November 29 in Michigan 12 afternoon / fox #Gobucks

