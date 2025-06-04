Coco Gauff leaves tennis icon 'shocked' with struggles despite the placement of French open record

Tennis legend Chris Evert has given her assessment of the performance of Coco Gauff in her French open quarterfinals victory against Madison Keys.

Gauffdeated World No 8 Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 on the Phillipe-Chatrier court to continue to her second consecutive French open semi-final and third in total.

At the age of 21 and 73 days, Gauff became the youngest American woman in the open era to win 25 games at Roland Garros.

The World No 2 is the youngest American who has reached back-to-back French open semi-final since a 16-year-old Andre Jaeger since a 16-year-old Andre Jaeger.

The Triumph of Gauff against Keys was her 10th victory over a top 10 player in a major, making her the youngest player to reach that monument since Serena Williams in 2002.

Comment on TNT SportsEvert Evert the fighting qualities of Gauff and the level she found in the third set.

“She is a hunter,” said the former world no. 1. “She is known as a hunter. Since she was 15, she played professional tennis and has played herself. She is as good as someone, and she never stops. Shes has a good heart outside.

“Did not play at her best and had to deal with Madisons Big Forehand who gave her problems, but in the end she came through in the third set and almost played a flawless set. At the same time she looked so happy and relieved.

French open news

The 7 women with the highest French open profit percentage: Iga Swiateek one of the two of more than 90%, Serena Williams 7th

How Iga Swiatek can join icons Chris Evert, Martina Novratilova in exclusive Grand Slam Club

“It was a very nervy match. Both players could not find their game in the first and second sets. They were Gutsy, they were hunters, but in the third set Coco thought it was.

“Madi, I know for sure, is disappointed in her game. She certainly had her chances, but it was Gauff who was mentally difficult.”

During the game, Evert had admitted that she was shocked by the performance of both players.

“This has been a sketchy competition,” said the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

“You can look at the statistics. It is almost more than three times the amount of casual mistakes than winners.

“It is that they do not play their best games. It is the quarterfinals of a major and they have not yet found their best games. They are not consistent, they are up and down.

“They make great shots, one or two great points, and then one or two bad points. And that won't win a major. Certainly. Okay, you don't have to play well, but then you find out. What are you doing wrong in your photos?

“I am shocked, both. I can see that a player is really tight and not playing well, but both do not play well.”

Gauff will be confronted with Mirra Andreeva or Lois Boisson in the last four of the Paris Major.

Next reading: Aryna Sabalenka V Iga Swiateek: What time is the game? Time spent on the court, H2H Record

