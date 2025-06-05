Sports
2025-26 Scheme for College Football Bowl, Scores, TV channels, times
Here is a look at the upcoming schedule of the College Football Bowl for the 2025-26 season, which starts on Saturday 13 December. The competitions will take place with the title match of the College Football Playoffs on Monday, January 19.
This article remains updated if spirit times and TV information are announced.
2025-26 Scheme for College Football Bowl, Scores, TV channels, Matchup information
(Always et)
Saturday December 13
Celebration
12 pm | ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
La Bowl
9 pm ESPN
Sofi stage
Inglewood, Calif.
Tuesday December 16
Greetings to veteran bowl
9 pm ESPN
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Wednesday December 17
Drug
5 pm ESPN
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
68 Ventures Bowl
8:30 pm ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium
Mobile, ALA.
Friday December 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
12 pm | ESPN
Brooks Stadium
Conway, SC
Manparilla
3.30 pm ESPN
Raymond Jones Stadium
Tampa, Fla.
Monday December 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
2 pm ESPN
Albertson's stage
Boise, Idaho
Tuesday December 23
Boca Raton Bowl
2 pm ESPN
Flagler Credit Union Stadium
Boca Raton, Fla.
New Orleans Bowl
5:30 pm ESPN
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Frisco Bowl
9 pm ESPN
Frisco, Texas
Wednesday December 24
Hawai'i Bowl
8 or 9 p.m. ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex
Washington, DC
Friday December 26
Gamebove Sports Bowl
1 pm ESPN
Ford Field
Detroit, me.
Consider the bowl
4:30 pm ESPN
Chase
Phoenix, Ariz.
First respond bowl
8 pm ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, Texas
Saturday December 27
Military
11 am ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stage
Annapolis, md.
Ramp
12 pm | ABC
Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY
Fenwaykomkom
2:15 pm | ESPB
Fenway Park
Boston, Mass.
Arizona -Kom
3.30 pm The CW
Arizona Stage
Tucson, Ariz.
Pop-Tarts Bowl
3.30 pm ABC
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
New Mexico Bowl
5:45 pm ESPN
Branch Field at University Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
Gator Bowl
7:30 PM | ABC
Everbank Stage
Jacksonville, FLA.
Texas Bowl
9:15 pm | ESPN
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Monday December 29
Birmingham Bowl
2 pm ESPN
Protective stadium
Birmingham, Ala.
Tuesday December 30
Industry
2 pm ESPN
Independence stadium
Shreveport, La.
Music City Bowl
5:30 pm ESPN
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tenn.
Alamo Bowl
9 pm ESPN
Alamodome
San Antonio, Texas
Wednesday December 31
Reliaquest Bowl
12 pm | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla.
Sunburn
2 pm CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium
El Paso, Texas
Citrus bowl
3 pm ABC
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
Las Vegas Bowl
3.30 pm ESPN
Allegiant stage
Las Vegas, Nev.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
7:30 PM | ESPN
Cotton
Thursday January 1
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
12 pm | ESPN
Orange
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
4 pm ESPN
Rose bowl
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
8 pm ESPN
Sugar bowl
Friday January 2
Bowled Forces Bowl
1 pm ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas
Liberty Bowl
4:30 pm ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stage
Memphis, tenn.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
8 pm ESPN
Bank of America Stage
Charlotte, NC
Thursday, January 8
College Football Playoff semi -final
7:30 PM | ESPN
Fiesta Bowl
Friday, January 9
College Football Playoff semi -final
7:30 PM | ESPN
Peach bom
Monday, January 19
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
7:30 PM | ESPN
Miami, Fla.
Here is a complete list of scores of the Playoff of the College Football since the first season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: scores, results
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37No. Ramer – Okomiel 17
- Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54No. 2 O298 4 (2o)
- Sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45No. Rihalua 20com
- Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16
2019 season
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63No. 3498 Almalai Alcal
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29No. 2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25
2020 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31No. 4 Notre Dame 14
- Sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49No. 2 Clemson 28
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021 season
- Cotton bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27No. 4 Cincinnati 6
- Orange bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34No. 2 Michigan 11
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18
2022 season
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42No. 4 Ohio State 41
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU 51No. 2 Michigan 45
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7
2023 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan 27No. 4 Alabama 20
- Sugar bowl: No. 2 Washington 37No. 3 Texas 31
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13
2024 season
- First round (December 20-21)
- Quarterfinals (December 31, Jan. 1)
- Semi-finals (January 9-10)
- CFP National Championship
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2025-06-05/2025-26-college-football-bowl-game-schedule-scores-tv-channels-times
