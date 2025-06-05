2025-26 Scheme for College Football Bowl, Scores, TV channels, times





Here is a look at the upcoming schedule of the College Football Bowl for the 2025-26 season, which starts on Saturday 13 December. The competitions will take place with the title match of the College Football Playoffs on Monday, January 19. This article remains updated if spirit times and TV information are announced. 2025-26 Scheme for College Football Bowl, Scores, TV channels, Matchup information (Always et) Saturday December 13 Celebration

12 pm | ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia La Bowl

9 pm ESPN

Sofi stage

Inglewood, Calif. Tuesday December 16 Greetings to veteran bowl

9 pm ESPN

Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, Ala. Wednesday December 17 Drug

5 pm ESPN

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla. 68 Ventures Bowl

8:30 pm ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium

Mobile, ALA. Friday December 19 Myrtle Beach Bowl

12 pm | ESPN

Brooks Stadium

Conway, SC Manparilla

3.30 pm ESPN

Raymond Jones Stadium

Tampa, Fla. Monday December 22 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

2 pm ESPN

Albertson's stage

Boise, Idaho Tuesday December 23 Boca Raton Bowl

2 pm ESPN

Flagler Credit Union Stadium

Boca Raton, Fla. New Orleans Bowl

5:30 pm ESPN

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, La. Frisco Bowl

9 pm ESPN

Frisco, Texas Wednesday December 24 Hawai'i Bowl

8 or 9 p.m. ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex

Washington, DC Friday December 26 Gamebove Sports Bowl

1 pm ESPN

Ford Field

Detroit, me. Consider the bowl

4:30 pm ESPN

Chase

Phoenix, Ariz. First respond bowl

8 pm ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Dallas, Texas Saturday December 27 Military

11 am ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stage

Annapolis, md. Ramp

12 pm | ABC

Yankee Stadium

Bronx, NY Fenwaykomkom

2:15 pm | ESPB

Fenway Park

Boston, Mass. Arizona -Kom

3.30 pm The CW

Arizona Stage

Tucson, Ariz. Pop-Tarts Bowl

3.30 pm ABC

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla. New Mexico Bowl

5:45 pm ESPN

Branch Field at University Stadium

Albuquerque, NM Gator Bowl

7:30 PM | ABC

Everbank Stage

Jacksonville, FLA. Texas Bowl

9:15 pm | ESPN

NRG Stadium

Houston, Texas Monday December 29 Birmingham Bowl

2 pm ESPN

Protective stadium

Birmingham, Ala. Tuesday December 30 Industry

2 pm ESPN

Independence stadium

Shreveport, La. Music City Bowl

5:30 pm ESPN

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tenn. Alamo Bowl

9 pm ESPN

Alamodome

San Antonio, Texas Wednesday December 31 Reliaquest Bowl

12 pm | ESPN

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla. Sunburn

2 pm CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium

El Paso, Texas Citrus bowl

3 pm ABC

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla. Las Vegas Bowl

3.30 pm ESPN

Allegiant stage

Las Vegas, Nev. College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

7:30 PM | ESPN

Cotton Thursday January 1 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

12 pm | ESPN

Orange College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

4 pm ESPN

Rose bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

8 pm ESPN

Sugar bowl Friday January 2 Bowled Forces Bowl

1 pm ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, Texas Liberty Bowl

4:30 pm ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stage

Memphis, tenn. Duke's Mayo Bowl

8 pm ESPN

Bank of America Stage

Charlotte, NC Thursday, January 8 College Football Playoff semi -final

7:30 PM | ESPN

Fiesta Bowl Friday, January 9 College Football Playoff semi -final

7:30 PM | ESPN

Peach bom Monday, January 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

7:30 PM | ESPN

Miami, Fla. Here is a complete list of scores of the Playoff of the College Football since the first season in 2014: College Football Playoff: scores, results 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 No. 3 Florida State 20

No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 No. 1 Alabama 35

No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 No. Ramer – Okomiel 17

No. Ramer – Okomiel 17 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 No. 3 Michigan State 0

No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 No. 3 Ohio State 0

No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 No. 4 Washington 7

No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 No. 2 O298 4 (2o)

No. 2 O298 4 (2o) Sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 No. 1 Clemson 6

No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 No. Rihalua 20com

No. Rihalua 20com Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 No. 3 Notre Dame 3

No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 No. 3498 Almalai Alcal

No. 3498 Almalai Alcal Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 No. 2 Ohio State 23

No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 No. 4 Notre Dame 14

No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 No. 2 Clemson 28

No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 2021 season Cotton bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27 No. 4 Cincinnati 6

No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34 No. 2 Michigan 11

No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 2022 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42 No. 4 Ohio State 41

No. 4 Ohio State 41 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU 51 No. 2 Michigan 45

No. 2 Michigan 45 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7 2023 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan 27 No. 4 Alabama 20

No. 4 Alabama 20 Sugar bowl: No. 2 Washington 37 No. 3 Texas 31

No. 3 Texas 31 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 2024 season First round (December 20-21)

Quarterfinals (December 31, Jan. 1)

Semi-finals (January 9-10)

CFP National Championship

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2025-06-05/2025-26-college-football-bowl-game-schedule-scores-tv-channels-times The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos