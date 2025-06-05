Minnesota Hockey fans Miss Stanley Cup OT Doel because of emergency test





Some hockey fans from Minnesota missed the game-winning overtime goal that Edmonton posted Finals on Florida in the first match of the Stanley Cup because of a weekly emergency test that cut in the broadcast. Overtime The background story: The Puck fell on Wednesday evening in the Stanley Cup final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. The game was still 3-3 bound in the extension, with less than a minute on the clock, until Ster Connor McDavid crossed the middle ice, the defense was woven and then after a few steps a one-timer dumped to send Leon Draisaitl that burst the game-winning goal. The EAS-Alert that appeared as the game-winning goalw as scored in the competition. (Fox 9) Minnesota -Fans Miss Score What we know: Unfortunately, however, for hockey fans who watch the cable or satellite match in Minnesota, the goal was carried out at the same time as the Emergency Alert System (EAS) test. The monthly test is performed at different times, but always on the first Wednesday of the month in Minnesota. According to the EAS website, the test was planned at 10:44 PM Local perspective: By one Post from KFAN -producer Zach HalversonThat alert cut into just when the winning goal was scored. Other viewers reported the same experience online. That said, the test did not happen at the same time for everyone. FOX 9's feed cut from the game to the warning screen just before Connor McDavid won a face-off with 1:20 on the clock. The test lasted about 45 seconds before the match returned, moments before the goal was scored. According to the EAS website, tests take place at different times for different areas, so it seems that only Minnesota viewers were hit by the test.

