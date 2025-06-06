Sports
Alabama Football: Ryan Williams mentions QB Frontrunner on ESPN
Happy Thursday, everyone. In case you didn't hear it, there was terrible news as Alabama First -year QB yesterday Keelon Russell lost his twin sister tragicallywho was also a colleague Alabama student. No false game is suspected. Hoping that he and the rest of the family get the support they need while working due to unimaginable sorrow.
Ryan Williams went on an ESPN podcast yesterday and said that Ty Simpson is the leader, but he is trust in all.
The tape speaks for itself, Williams said about the competition during a recent performance at ESPNS College Gameday Podcast. We have three very good quarterbacks. Anyway, I am comfortable and confident with one of those guys only because I have seen the work they have done. They all have different tendencies. Like you said, Ty (Simpson) is now the leader. Just try to build a relationship with not only him, but the rest of them of course. Just prepare for this season. Were super excited.
Williams is not the only one with this opinion about the QB competition of Alabama Football. When offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb discussed the battle at the end of the spring ball, he also noted that Simpson was the only one Lead.
Ryan also has his own Make Make Believe Dynasty, but it's not Alabama.
Williams, who will be On the cover of the EA Sports College Football 26 -Videogameshared During an appearance at ESPNS College Gameday Podcast That he used the Dynasty mode in the video game to turn a Big ten school into a powerhouse.
I have a UCLA dynasty, right? Williams said. Were as seven-time back-to-back champions. I am like Nick Saban. I'm going to be honest. We have not lost a game, I can't tell you how long. I put it on Heisman (difficulty mode), but my players are all good now because they have been with me for so long.
UCLA? Real?
Greg Mcelroy has arranged Alabamas Defense in 6th place on his way to the season, with questions about the pass Rush.
The tidal defense introduces year 2 under DC Kane Wommack And Mcelroy expects big things in 2025. Alabamas Defense starts at the front with recurring edge LT Overton and dt Tim KeenanBut Mcelroy is particularly high on second -year LB In terms of Russawas well as veteran MLBs Dontte Lawson And Justin Jefferson and safety Keon SabbThat was beaten most of last season.
Mcelroy: The big question for the defense of Alabamas is where the Passtrush will come. In terms of Russaw, the man who has the chance to take over (that part of) the game. He certainly has a full-American potential. The second level is really where I think most people are really optimistic about what this group could look like.
Much has been said that this season outside season. Hopefully Keenan, Smith, Overton, Collins and Russaw have read every word.
This is an interesting deep dive about the correlation between recruiting stars and design position.
In the past five years, only seven players who were not ranked at all in the 247Sports composite (4.3 percent) were one of the 160 players who were taken in the first round of the design. An overwhelming majority (80.1 percent) of the players who were generally drawn up (not only in the first round) was arranged as three-star or better.
On average there are around 32 five-star recruits and somewhere between 300 to 400 four-stars among thousands of high school prospects per cycle.
In the recent five-year concept window, 65 percent of the first round Picks (104 of 160) and 52 percent of the players were taken in the first three rounds (267 of 514) Blue-Chip recruits that came from high school.
Over a period of 5 years you have assessed 1500-2000 players as blue chips. Only 267 of these ended in the first three rounds, only a few more than non-blue chippers. This is where the portal comes into play. A three-star will not receive much attention from the Alabamas of the world that come from high school, but the underrated show themselves early in their university career and are poached.
Finally, you cannot make up for this. Lance Thompson once crept around to knock on AJ McCarrons window as a teenage girl.
I told Pruits Ass to go there and look at your house, Saban said, according to McCarron. Let me call him.
Since then, PruTt has told McCarron the story of the telephone conversation. It went something like this, according to McCarron: Saban asked what he did. Pruintt said he was in front of the McCarrons house as he told him.
No, you are not, Saban said, according to McCarron. Tennessee has just left.
Pruintt said that Nobodys left or appeared the house. But Prussert decided to check. He knocked on the door and a small old lady answered, according to McCarron.
Is AJ here?
The woman told pruits that McCarron does not live there. He is different houses down.
Pruitt had been two days before the wrong house.
Later Lance reportedly visited Ajs mother and tried to get into the back door.
That's it for now. Have a great day.
Roll Tide.
