



Smithfield, Ri-Bryant Field Hockey announced his schedule from 2025 on Thursday, a schedule of 17 games with 11 home games and travel to Regional Foes Providence and Boston U. The Bulldogs are led by the first -year head coach Kellie Joyce and welcomes the return of 15 players from the 2024 team, including double digit scorers Natalie Griffin And Callie Caito and the goal convening duo of Sara Desou And Maud van Lierop . Plan highlights Bryant plays 11 home games, including four consecutive to open the season.

The Bulldogs will travel to Providence College and Boston U.

Bryant's Home Conference Games are Ualbany and defend America East Champion Vermont. Bryant opens the season with four consecutive home games, starting with Northast Conference members New Haven (August 29) and Stonehill (August 31). The black and gold close the opening of the four-game Homestandagaint Dartmouth (5 September) and Hofstra (7 September). The black and gold then travel to Providence (12 September) and Boston U (21 September). Bryant and PC will meet for the eighth time in program history, while the Bulldogs and Terriers will meet for the second time and first since the 2017 season. A Tuesday afternoon home game with Holy Cross (September 23) and a road trip to La Salle (28 September) are the last two repayments before the Bulldogs America East open at home against Umass Lowell (October 3). Bryant's AE-Opener with UML starts a homestail with four games with games against Cornell (October 5), Ualbany (October 10) and Merrimack (October 12). The Bulldogs then set off for games in Maine (October 17) and Brown (October 19). Bryant took his very first victory over Maine last season and gathered down from 3-0 to achieve a 4-3 overtime victory. The black and gold close the home leisure while welcoming on 24 October Defending America East Champion Vermont and non-conference enemy Bellarmine on 26 October. Bryant goes to UNH for a Halloween competition to close the regular season.

